Renault's China JV with Brilliance heading into restructuring

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Renault on Wednesday
confirmed a report that its joint venture with Chinese carmaker
Brilliance Auto Group had run out of cash and is
heading for a restructuring.
"In light of (the JV's) inability to meet its current
financial obligations, the company’s board of directors has
resolved to initiate a restructuring process," a spokesperson
said.
A source in September told Reuters Renault was in
discussions to end its joint venture to build vans with the
state-backed Chinese company.
The tie-up dates back to 2017, when Renault and Brilliance
China Automotive Holdings Ltd established manufacturing
operations in Shenyang, the provincial capital of Liaoning, and
set out to make a push into electric commercial vans in
particular.
The Chinese market has proved difficult for some foreign
producers - sales faltered right before the COVID-19 pandemic,
which walloped the industry.
Renault last year ditched its main passenger car business in
China following poor sales at its loss-making venture with
Dongfeng Motor Group. But it is making a fresh attempt
to crack the market with Geely Holding Group, announcing in
August a hybrid vehicle joint venture.
Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday reported that the French
carmaker had decided to initiate a restructuring process.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)