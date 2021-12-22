Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    1114   BMG1368B1028

BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1114)
Renault's China JV with Brilliance heading into restructuring

12/22/2021 | 02:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault on a car seen in Paris

PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Renault on Wednesday confirmed a report that its joint venture with Chinese carmaker Brilliance Auto Group had run out of cash and is heading for a restructuring.

"In light of (the JV's) inability to meet its current financial obligations, the company’s board of directors has resolved to initiate a restructuring process," a spokesperson said.

A source in September told Reuters Renault was in discussions to end its joint venture to build vans with the state-backed Chinese company.

The tie-up dates back to 2017, when Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd established manufacturing operations in Shenyang, the provincial capital of Liaoning, and set out to make a push into electric commercial vans in particular.

The Chinese market has proved difficult for some foreign producers - sales faltered right before the COVID-19 pandemic, which walloped the industry.

Renault last year ditched its main passenger car business in China following poor sales at its loss-making venture with Dongfeng Motor Group. But it is making a fresh attempt to crack the market with Geely Holding Group, announcing in August a hybrid vehicle joint venture.

Bloomberg earlier on Wednesday reported that the French carmaker had decided to initiate a restructuring process. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 7.3 End-of-day quote.3.40%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -0.15% 6.48 End-of-day quote.-28.32%
RENAULT 0.21% 29.175 Real-time Quote.-18.58%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 412 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2020 8 406 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net cash 2020 300 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,08x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 30 504 M 4 721 M 4 789 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 390
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,05 CNY
Average target price 6,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tie Dong Shen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Min Qi President
Zu Ming Qian Chief Financial Officer
Xiao An Wu Chairman
Jian Song Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.40%4 721
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.23%251 049
DAIMLER AG43.03%82 718
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY31.58%79 547
FORD MOTOR COMPANY123.09%78 366
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG20.57%63 724