By Stephen Nakrosis

Brilliant Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, said it extended the time it will have to consummate an initial business combination to July 23.

The company said its sponsor, Nisun Investment Holding, deposited $32,450 into the SPAC's trust account, as additional interest on proceeds in the account.

Brilliant Acquisition, which closed its initial public offering in June 2020, agreed to a proposed business combination with Nukkleus in February 2022. Nukkleus said it "acquires, builds and scales blockchain and digital financial services businesses."

06-23-23 1718ET