    BRLT   US1095041000

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.

(BRLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.970 USD   -1.24%
05:25pBrilliant Earth Announces Participation in Upcoming Consumer Conferences
GL
05/16JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Brilliant Earth Group to $10 From $20, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
05/13Top Midday Decliners
MT
Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Upcoming Consumer Conferences

05/17/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming consumer conferences.

On May 24, 2022, the Company will attend the Cowen 6th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held at the Westin Times Square in New York City, New York. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 3:10pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day;

On June 8, 2022, the Company will attend the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference being held at the Loews Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 1:40pm ET and hold meetings with investors throughout the day.

Beth Gerstein, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Jeff Kuo, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at both conferences.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentations will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com and will remain available for 90 days following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth 

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 18 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide. 

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:
ICR
BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 468 M - -
Net income 2022 18,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,4 M 43,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,28x
Nbr of Employees 425
Free-Float 9,88%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Beth Gerstein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Kuo Chief Financial Officer
Eric Grossberg Executive Chairman
Jennifer Noel Harris Independent Director
Beth J. Kaplan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.-77.74%43
SHANGHAI YUYUAN TOURIST MART (GROUP) CO., LTD.-3.88%5 677
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED-31.05%2 993
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-31.41%2 868
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-16.48%1 297
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.30%1 176