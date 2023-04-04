Advanced search
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.

(BRLT)
04/04/2023
3.860 USD   -0.77%
Brilliant Earth Co-Founder and CEO Beth Gerstein Included in Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List

04/04/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that its Co-Founder and CEO, Beth Gerstein was included in Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list. The prestigious list honors a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

The founders cross all industries and bring unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. The founders are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside such an incredible group of women who are driving impactful change across a variety of fragmented markets and pushing the boundaries of what others have categorized as industry norms,” said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “At Brilliant Earth, we are working to create a more transparent, sustainable, compassionate, and inclusive jewelry industry. We're so proud of the work we’ve accomplished thus far and committed to continuing to execute on our mission every day.”

Like many founders, Beth’s journey started when she experienced a problem firsthand. While shopping for her own engagement ring, she realized it was virtually impossible to find a company who reflected her values and could verify their diamonds were responsibly sourced. She took on the challenge to create that company herself, breaking into the jewelry industry in 2005 with no prior experience and led it to become a high-growth, profitable, and publicly-listed company on the Nasdaq. Today, Brilliant Earth is a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, with 28 showrooms across the U.S., and servicing customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes, and companies such as Tory Burch, FIGS and more.

“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 28 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Victoria Del Rico
Director of Communications, Brilliant Earth
Victoria.Delrico@BrilliantEarth.com


© GlobeNewswire 2023
