  Homepage
  Equities
  Iceland
  Nasdaq Iceland
  Brim hf.
  News
  Summary
    BRIM   IS0000000297

BRIM HF.

(BRIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 09/24
55 ISK   0.00%
04:32pBRIM : Decent fishing despite heavy weather
PU
09/14BRIM : Top quality north coast cod
PU
09/01BRIM : Akurey fishing off the north coast
PU
Brim : Decent fishing despite heavy weather

09/25/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
25.09.2021

Decent fishing despite heavy weather

'It all worked out, even though the weather was terrible. We had 65 tonnes after a short time on the fishing grounds. Unfortunately, due to a breakdown we had to head for port earlier than planned. We docked yesterday morning and sailed again last night,' said Friðleifur Einarsson, skipper of fresher trawler Helga María.

Helga María has just returned to operation following a major overhaul that was carried out in Reykjavík. Some of the hull plates were replaced, the main engine partly stripped down and overhauled, and the ship has been painted. This was a month-long refit, and before sailing from Reykjavík, new 32mm warps were spooled under tension onto the winch drums at Hampiðjan's quayside.

They are now fishing on the Mountains south-west of Reykanes and Friðleifur Einarsson said that the fishing is much the same as it had been earlier, as these are the same fishing grounds.

'There's good weather now and fishing is more comfortable. Most of the catch is golden redfish and there's always a chance of finding some saithe. This has been a by-catch with the redfish up to now, but saithe can appear at any time without warning, as if a magic wand has been waved,' he said.

Disclaimer

Brim hf. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 292 M 343 M 343 M
Net income 2020 29,4 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2020 299 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2020 3 263x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 703 M 823 M 823 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 769
Free-Float 45,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson Chief Executive Officer
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Head-Finance
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson Chief Operating Officer
Rannveig Rist Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIM HF.9.78%823
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-17.54%36 962
CORTEVA, INC.9.27%31 063
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-8.38%15 417
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-24.36%13 593
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.31.11%9 265