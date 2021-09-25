Brim : Decent fishing despite heavy weather

25.09.2021

Decent fishing despite heavy weather

'It all worked out, even though the weather was terrible. We had 65 tonnes after a short time on the fishing grounds. Unfortunately, due to a breakdown we had to head for port earlier than planned. We docked yesterday morning and sailed again last night,' said Friðleifur Einarsson, skipper of fresher trawler Helga María.

Helga María has just returned to operation following a major overhaul that was carried out in Reykjavík. Some of the hull plates were replaced, the main engine partly stripped down and overhauled, and the ship has been painted. This was a month-long refit, and before sailing from Reykjavík, new 32mm warps were spooled under tension onto the winch drums at Hampiðjan's quayside.

They are now fishing on the Mountains south-west of Reykanes and Friðleifur Einarsson said that the fishing is much the same as it had been earlier, as these are the same fishing grounds.

'There's good weather now and fishing is more comfortable. Most of the catch is golden redfish and there's always a chance of finding some saithe. This has been a by-catch with the redfish up to now, but saithe can appear at any time without warning, as if a magic wand has been waved,' he said.

