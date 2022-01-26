Brim : Helga María finishing long trip in heavy weather

Brim's fresher trawler Helga María is fishing off the south-west of Iceland, having steamed south yesterday to get away from extremely heavy weather conditions off the Westfjords. This has been a long trip that's about to come to an end, as Helga María sailed from Reykjavík eight days ago and is due to dock tomorrow morning.



'It's safe to say that the weather hasn't been great for most of this trip. We started fishing on the Thverálshorn grounds and then shifted across to the Kögurgrunn area. Most of the catch was cod, and we landed what we had in Ísafjörður when we sheltered there from the weather last Friday. The weather was terrible and there was no other option than to seek shelter,' said Helga María's skipper Friðleifur Einarsson.



70 tonnes were landed in Ísafjörður and Helga María sailed on Saturday when the weather had improved.



'We made a new start on the Straumnes Bank. From there we moved to the Thveráll Gully, but there was haddock getting on our way everywhere. So we tried the Víkuráll Gully where there was some good fishing for redfish and I reckon we had around 65 tonnes, split equally between redfish and cod,' he said, adding that a stormy day yesterday was spent steaming to south-west fishing grounds. The weather on the way was appalling, but today has been unusually fine, and the intention is to bring in a few more tonnes of fish, although it remains to be seen how successful that will be.



Brim's fresher trawlers have been landing some catches in Grundarfjörður over the last few weeks, with catches trucked to Reykjavík for processing. According to Friðleifur Einarsson, this represents a significant saving for the trawlers when fishing on Westfjords grounds.



'We have landed in Grundarfjörður and that saves us a 120 nautical mile steam by landing there instead of in Reykjavík. So if the trips are just on Westfjords grounds, then there's a definite economy in this,' he said.



