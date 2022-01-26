Log in
    BRIM   IS0000000297

BRIM HF.

(BRIM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nasdaq Iceland - 01/25
74 ISK   -0.67%
03:27pBRIM : Helga María finishing long trip in heavy weather
PU
01/17BRIM : Viðey's strong start to 2022
PU
01/14BRIM : Fleet's 2020 catches and catch values
PU
Brim : Helga María finishing long trip in heavy weather

01/26/2022 | 03:27pm EST
Brim's fresher trawler Helga María is fishing off the south-west of Iceland, having steamed south yesterday to get away from extremely heavy weather conditions off the Westfjords. This has been a long trip that's about to come to an end, as Helga María sailed from Reykjavík eight days ago and is due to dock tomorrow morning.

'It's safe to say that the weather hasn't been great for most of this trip. We started fishing on the Thverálshorn grounds and then shifted across to the Kögurgrunn area. Most of the catch was cod, and we landed what we had in Ísafjörður when we sheltered there from the weather last Friday. The weather was terrible and there was no other option than to seek shelter,' said Helga María's skipper Friðleifur Einarsson.

70 tonnes were landed in Ísafjörður and Helga María sailed on Saturday when the weather had improved.

'We made a new start on the Straumnes Bank. From there we moved to the Thveráll Gully, but there was haddock getting on our way everywhere. So we tried the Víkuráll Gully where there was some good fishing for redfish and I reckon we had around 65 tonnes, split equally between redfish and cod,' he said, adding that a stormy day yesterday was spent steaming to south-west fishing grounds. The weather on the way was appalling, but today has been unusually fine, and the intention is to bring in a few more tonnes of fish, although it remains to be seen how successful that will be.

Brim's fresher trawlers have been landing some catches in Grundarfjörður over the last few weeks, with catches trucked to Reykjavík for processing. According to Friðleifur Einarsson, this represents a significant saving for the trawlers when fishing on Westfjords grounds.

'We have landed in Grundarfjörður and that saves us a 120 nautical mile steam by landing there instead of in Reykjavík. So if the trips are just on Westfjords grounds, then there's a definite economy in this,' he said.

Disclaimer

Brim hf. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 292 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2020 29,4 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net Debt 2020 299 M 337 M 337 M
P/E ratio 2020 3 263x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 995 M 1 123 M 1 124 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 769
Free-Float 46,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hjálmar Þór Kristjánsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inga Jóna Friðgeirsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Kristjan Th. Davidsson Chairman
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson Chief Operating Officer
Anna G. Sverrisdóttir Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIM HF.-5.13%1 097
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.1.86%43 255
CORTEVA, INC.-2.60%33 566
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.0.31%18 886
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-3.85%18 565
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-28.07%7 790