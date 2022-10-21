Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Brim hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRIM   IS0000000297

BRIM HF.

(BRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  08:13 2022-10-21 am EDT
81.50 ISK   +0.62%
08:13aBrim hf. invests in Polar Seafood Denmark A/S
GL
08:12aBrim hf. invests in Polar Seafood Denmark A/S
AQ
08/25Brim hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brim hf. invests in Polar Seafood Denmark A/S

10/21/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brim hf. invests in Polar Seafood Denmark A/S
Brim hf. has entered in agreement to purchase shares in the Danish company Polar Seafood Denmark A/S from private companies held by Helge Nielsen, Bent Norman Petersen, and Louise Schov Petersen through a newly established Danish holding company owned 100% by Brim hf. The purchase price is 245 mDKK. Additionally, Brim hf. has subscribed for new shares in the company (PSD) for the sum of 380 mDKK. The total purchase price payable by Brim is thus 625 mDKK. Following completion of the transaction, the total ownership of Brim hf. in Polar Seafood Danmark will be 50% and the remaining shares in the company will be owned by Polar Seafood Greenland A/S. The agreement is subject to customary conditions for transactions of this kind, such as approval from the relevant authorities.

Polar Seafood Denmark A/S is a sales company, processor and exporter of high-quality wild seafood from the North Atlantic Ocean. The annual turnover in 2021 was 3,792 mDKK and profit after tax was 229 mDKK. Brim hf. is a listed company on Nasdaq Iceland. The company has integrated operations in fishing, processing and international marketing and sales in order to promote more efficient production and ensure an unrestricted pathway of the catch to the buyer. Following the sale of shares Helge Nielsen will retire as managing director of Polar Seafood Denmark A/S and Henrik Leth who has served as the chairman of the board, will replace him as the company´s managing director.

Henrik Leth, chairman of the board of Polar Seafood Denmark A/S:
“Brim is an ideal partner and I look forward to developing our cooperation. Polar Seafood has a strong sales network which will complement Brim´s established sales network, especially in South-East Asia. We are equal partners, and we share the same experience and values.”

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, CEO of Brim hf.:
“Polar Seafood Denmark A/S is a well know company with a long history in the sale of seafood from the North Atlantic Ocean. Its operations are solid, and the staff has extensive experience in serving the global seafood markets. Partnering with Polar Seafood Denmark is a positive development and will strengthen our sales network of seafood from the North Atlantic Ocean.”


For further information:
Henrik Leth, chairman of the board of Polar Seafood Greenland A/S og Polar Seafood Denmark A/S, Tlf.: +299 554350 / +45 2224 8258, email: leth@polarseafood.gl

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, CEO of Brim hf. Email: fjarfestatengsl@brim.is


All news about BRIM HF.
08:13aBrim hf. invests in Polar Seafood Denmark A/S
GL
08:12aBrim hf. invests in Polar Seafood Denmark A/S
AQ
08/25Brim hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, ..
CI
05/25Brim hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/24Brim hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08Brim : Good fishing for saithe on the World Champion Ridge
PU
02/01Brim : 2022 gets off to a decent start
PU
01/26Brim : Helga María finishing long trip in heavy weather
PU
01/17Brim : Viðey's strong start to 2022
PU
01/14Brim : Fleet's 2020 catches and catch values
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 388 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2021 75,2 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2021 208 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 993x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 1 097 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BRIM HF.
Duration : Period :
Brim hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hjálmar Þór Kristjánsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inga Jóna Friðgeirsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Kristjan Th. Davidsson Chairman
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson Chief Operating Officer
Anna G. Sverrisdóttir Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIM HF.3.85%1 078
CORTEVA, INC.30.99%44 503
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.5.00%41 339
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.7.84%18 849
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.87%13 863
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-6.31%8 829