    BRT   ZAE000015277

BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

(BRT)
Brimstone Investment : Notice of financial results presentation

03/30/2022 | 01:35am EDT
Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited (Registration number 1995/010442/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ISIN Number: ZAE000015277 Share Code: BRT ISIN Number: ZAE000015285 Share Code: BRN ("Brimstone" or the "Company")

Notice of financial results presentation

Shareholders are advised that the Company will be holding a results presentation today, Wednesday 30

March 2022, relating to the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Brimstone will be hosting the financial results presentation live via webcast at 10:00am, which webcast can be accessed at www.brimstone.co.za.

A Q&A facility will be available during and after the presentation.

30 March 2022

Cape Town

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4 715 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2020 -185 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net Debt 2020 3 663 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 121 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 684
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael O'Dea Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey George Fortuin Executive Director & Finance Director
Frederick Robertson Executive Chairman
Mohamed Iqbal Khan Audit Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED26.98%146
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.6.73%45 042
CORTEVA, INC.22.74%42 901
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.15.32%21 511
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-24.54%14 541
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.10.72%11 353