Brimstone Investment : Notice of financial results presentation

Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited (Registration number 1995/010442/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) ISIN Number: ZAE000015277 Share Code: BRT ISIN Number: ZAE000015285 Share Code: BRN ("Brimstone" or the "Company")

Notice of financial results presentation

Shareholders are advised that the Company will be holding a results presentation today, Wednesday 30

March 2022, relating to the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Brimstone will be hosting the financial results presentation live via webcast at 10:00am, which webcast can be accessed at www.brimstone.co.za.

A Q&A facility will be available during and after the presentation.

30 March 2022

Cape Town

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited