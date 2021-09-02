Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Brinker International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAT   US1096411004

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(EAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brinker International : Acquires 23 Franchised Chili's Restaurants

09/02/2021 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) completed the acquisition of 23 Chili's® Grill & Bar restaurants located in the Mid-Atlantic region from its 37-year franchisee, Chesapeake Foods, Inc. The transaction was funded with availability under Brinker's existing credit facility and is expected to be EPS and cash flow accretive in fiscal year 2022.

"This acquisition aligns with our overall growth strategy and belief in the company-owned model," said Joe Taylor, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Brinker. "We've always appreciated the decades of quality operating performance that Chesapeake Foods brought to the partnership. We're excited about the opportunity to invest in this team and further grow Chili's presence in the Mid-Atlantic region."

ABOUT BRINKER
Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of Aug. 4, 2021, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,594 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (54 restaurants).

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For more information, review the caption "Risk Factors" in our fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brinker-international-acquires-23-franchised-chilis-restaurants-301368775.html

SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:50pBRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Acquires 23 Franchised Chili's Restaurants
PR
08/31BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : To Hold Investor Day On October 20
PR
08/31BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
08/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Futures Point to -3-
DJ
08/30BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Shares Decline after Stifel Downgrade
MT
08/30Today on Wall Street: Back to the guessing game
08/30BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Stifel Lowers Brinker International to Hold From Buy, Pr..
MT
08/30ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bill.com, Brinker, Dollar, Tree, Gap, Workday...
08/26BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/25BRINKER INTERNATIONAL : Wedbush Cuts Brinker International's Price Target to $69..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations