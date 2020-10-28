Brinker International : Fiscal 2018 – 2021 Historical Company Sales & Franchise and Other Revenues (Unaudited)
10/28/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Historical Company Sales & Franchise and Other Revenues (Unaudited)
(In millions)
Company Sales(1)(3)
Franchise and Other Revenues(2)(3)
Chili's
Royalties
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
F'18
$627.6
$623.6
$688.9
$688.2
$2,628.3
F'18
$13.0
$13.4
$13.5
$13.5
$53.4
F'19
$640.3
$640.6
$709.8
$701.9
$2,692.6
F'19
$12.9
$13.2
$13.5
$13.4
$53.0
F'20
$677.5
$728.4
$748.7
$518.9
$2,673.5
F'20
$11.9
$9.9
$9.1
$3.0
$33.9
F'21
$675.0
$675.0
F'21
$6.6
$6.6
Maggiano's
Franchise Fees and Other Revenues
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
F'18
$89.3
$119.1
$101.6
$103.2
$413.2
F'18
$9.4
$10.3
$8.5
$12.2
$40.4
F'19
$88.0
$120.9
$101.8
$102.9
$413.6
F'19 (ASC 606)
$12.6
$16.0
$14.2
$15.9
$58.7
F'20
$86.4
$119.1
$91.7
$34.2
$331.4
F'20 (ASC 606)
$10.2
$11.9
$10.5
$7.1
$39.7
F'21
$53.2
$53.2
F'21 (ASC 606)
$5.3
$5.3
Total Company Sales
Total Franchise and Other Revenues
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
F'18
$716.9
$742.7
$790.5
$791.4
$3,041.5
F'18
$22.4
$23.7
$22.0
$25.7
$93.8
F'19
$728.3
$761.5
$811.6
$804.8
$3,106.2
F'19 (ASC 606)
$25.5
$29.2
$27.7
$29.3
$111.7
F'20
$763.9
$847.5
$840.4
$553.1
$3,004.9
F'20 (ASC 606)
$22.1
$21.8
$19.6
$10.1
$73.6
F'21
$728.2
$728.2
F'21 (ASC 606)
$11.9
$11.9
Company Sales include revenues generated by the operation of Company-owned restaurants including gift card redemptions. Beginning Q1 F'20, Company sales include the acquisition of 116 Chili's restaurants from a franchisee from September 5, 2019 forward.
Franchise and Other Revenues include royalties, delivery service income, gift card breakage, franchise advertising fees revenue (effective Q1 F'19), digital entertainment revenue, franchise and development fees, Maggiano's banquet service charge income, gift card equalization, retail royalty revenues, merchandise income, and gift card discount costs from third-party gift card sales. During Q1 F'20, Franchise and Other Revenues include royalty- related revenues from the previous franchise partner through the September 5, 2019 acquisition of 116 Chili's restaurants. Effective Q1 F'19, we adopted the new revenue accounting standard, ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), that impacted certain items within the "Franchise Fees and Other Revenues" category including the timing of revenue recognition for development and franchise fees and gift card breakage, as well as now recognizing advertising fees from franchisees gross within this caption (previously presented net of related advertising expenses within Restaurant expenses). Period prior to F'19 continues to be reflected under the previous revenue standards. Please refer to our F'19 10-K for further details.
Company Sales, Franchise and Other Revenues and Total Revenues for Q3, Q4 and Total of F'20 and Q1 and Total of F'21 include the impact from COVID-19 related traffic declines and temporary closures. Please refer to our F'20 Form 10-K and Q1 F'21 Form 10-Q for further details.
