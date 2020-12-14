BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 14.12.2020 - BriQ Properties purchased 80% of the share capital of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A.

Kallithea, 14th December 2020

Press Release

BriQ Properties purchased 80% of the share capital of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A.

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. (the "Company") announces that today, 14th December 2020 it acquired 80% of the share capital of the company "SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A.". Ioannis Sarantitis remains as a Board Of Directors Member and shareholder, owning a percentage of 20% of the share capital of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A..

SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A. owns two land plots, with a total area of 131.232,40 sq.m. on which buildings with a total area of 58.641,60 sq.m. with storage and industrial uses, office space and ancillary spaces are established.

The price for the acquisition of 80% of the company's shares amounted to € 23,6 million.

The logistics complex is located in a privileged position, within the Industrial Park of Mandra, in the position "Trypio Lithari" and has an excellent visibility from Attiki Odos with a facade length of about 700 m.

The properties are fully leased for 10 years, i.e. until 14.12.2030, in SARMED LOGISTICS S.A..

With the aforementioned investment, the Company owns a significant portfolio of logistics properties totaling 110.000 sq.m. located in Aspropyrgos, in Ag. I. Renti and in Acharnes, Attica, taking into account the new Logistics Center of the Company which is under construction in Aspropyrgos.

Furthermore, the Company completes within 12 months the investment of the 100% of the raised funds from the Company's share capital increase that took place in December 2019.

Ms. Anna Apostolidou, CEO of BriQ Properties, stated that: "With this significant investment, BriQ Properties acquires 80% of the largest single logistics complex in operation in Greece