BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 14.12.2020 - BriQ Properties purchased 80% of the share capital of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A.

12/14/2020 | 02:09pm EST
Kallithea, 14th December 2020

Press Release

BriQ Properties purchased 80% of the share capital of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A.

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. (the "Company") announces that today, 14th December 2020 it acquired 80% of the share capital of the company "SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A.". Ioannis Sarantitis remains as a Board Of Directors Member and shareholder, owning a percentage of 20% of the share capital of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A..

SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A. owns two land plots, with a total area of 131.232,40 sq.m. on which buildings with a total area of 58.641,60 sq.m. with storage and industrial uses, office space and ancillary spaces are established.

The price for the acquisition of 80% of the company's shares amounted to € 23,6 million.

The logistics complex is located in a privileged position, within the Industrial Park of Mandra, in the position "Trypio Lithari" and has an excellent visibility from Attiki Odos with a facade length of about 700 m.

The properties are fully leased for 10 years, i.e. until 14.12.2030, in SARMED LOGISTICS S.A..

With the aforementioned investment, the Company owns a significant portfolio of logistics properties totaling 110.000 sq.m. located in Aspropyrgos, in Ag. I. Renti and in Acharnes, Attica, taking into account the new Logistics Center of the Company which is under construction in Aspropyrgos.

Furthermore, the Company completes within 12 months the investment of the 100% of the raised funds from the Company's share capital increase that took place in December 2019.

Ms. Anna Apostolidou, CEO of BriQ Properties, stated that: "With this significant investment, BriQ Properties acquires 80% of the largest single logistics complex in operation in Greece and

emerges as an important player in the Greek real estate logistics market. In addition, we are especially honored by our cooperation with Mr. Ioannis Sarantitis, who with many years of experience and family history in the field of logistics services in Greece, will be a strategic ally and partner in our common course at SARMED WAREHOUSES".

Mr. Ioannis Sarantitis, CEO of SARMED LOGISTICS S.A., which now owns 20% of SARMED WAREHOUSES S.A share capital, stated that: "We are very satisfied with our cooperation with BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., a dynamically growing real estate investment company, which stands out for its strategic moves and its highest level of professionalism. We hope that our current cooperation will be the beginning of a long, successful and mutually beneficial strategic cooperation in the field of logistics ".

Financials
Sales 2019 2,93 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net income 2019 5,38 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
Net cash 2019 25,2 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,29x
Yield 2019 1,74%
Capitalization 66,2 M 80,2 M 80,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fesas Non-Executive Chairman
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Executive Director
Markos Grigoriou Bitsakos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY-16.74%80
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-11.74%39 368
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.71%32 790
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.19%29 213
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-19.07%29 027
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%28 283
