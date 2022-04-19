BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 19.04.2022 - Announcement of Dividend Distribution for year 2021

Kallithea, 19th April 2022

Announcement: Distribution of dividend for 2021

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme (hereinafter the "Company") announces to its shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting decided today to distribute a dividend of € 0,075 per share, net.

According to par. 1 (b) of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, the 343.618 own shares held by the Company are excluded from the payment of dividends and the dividends corresponding to them increase the dividend of the other shareholders.

From Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Company's shares will be traded on the Athens Stock Exchange without the right to dividend for the year 2021 and previous years (date of cut of the right to participate in the dividend).

Beneficiaries of the dividend are those registered in the files of the Intangible Securities System (DSS) managed by the "Hellenic Central Depository S.A." on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 (record date).

The start date for the payment of the dividend is set for Friday, April 29, 2022.

The payment of the dividend will be made by the paying Bank, "National Bank of Greece SA" through the operators of the securities accounts in the DSS. as follows:

1. Through the Participants of the beneficiaries registered with the DSS. (Banks and Investment

Companies), in accordance with the provision of the Operating Regulation of the Central Securities Depository and the relevant decisions.

2.

Especially concerning the dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of the heirs through the network of the National Bank of Greece SA.

Dividends not collected within five (5) years are prescribed in favor of the Greek State.

For more information, the Company's shareholders are requested to contact the Shareholder

Service Department, Mr. Emmanouil Andrikakis, tel. +30 211 999 1631, email: ir@briqproperties.gr.