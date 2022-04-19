Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04/19 10:09:46 am EDT
2.110 EUR    0.00%
02:34pBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 19.04.2022 - Announcement of Dividend Distribution for year 2021
PU
12:16pBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement 2531/2022 (no English translation available)
PU
09:44aANNOUNCEMENT : Distribution of dividend for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 19.04.2022 - Announcement of Dividend Distribution for year 2021

04/19/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kallithea, 19th April 2022

Announcement: Distribution of dividend for 2021

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Société Anonyme (hereinafter the "Company") announces to its shareholders that the Ordinary General Meeting decided today to distribute a dividend of € 0,075 per share, net.

According to par. 1 (b) of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, the 343.618 own shares held by the Company are excluded from the payment of dividends and the dividends corresponding to them increase the dividend of the other shareholders.

From Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Company's shares will be traded on the Athens Stock Exchange without the right to dividend for the year 2021 and previous years (date of cut of the right to participate in the dividend).

Beneficiaries of the dividend are those registered in the files of the Intangible Securities System (DSS) managed by the "Hellenic Central Depository S.A." on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 (record date).

The start date for the payment of the dividend is set for Friday, April 29, 2022.

The payment of the dividend will be made by the paying Bank, "National Bank of Greece SA" through the operators of the securities accounts in the DSS. as follows:

1. Through the Participants of the beneficiaries registered with the DSS. (Banks and Investment

Companies), in accordance with the provision of the Operating Regulation of the Central Securities Depository and the relevant decisions.

2.

Especially concerning the dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of the heirs through the network of the National Bank of Greece SA.

Dividends not collected within five (5) years are prescribed in favor of the Greek State.

For more information, the Company's shareholders are requested to contact the Shareholder

Service Department, Mr. Emmanouil Andrikakis, tel. +30 211 999 1631, email: ir@briqproperties.gr.

Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
02:34pBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 19.04.2022 - Announcement of Dividend Distribution ..
PU
12:16pBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Announcement 2531/2022 (no English translation avai..
PU
09:44aANNOUNCEMENT : Distribution of dividend for 2021
PU
03/30BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 29.03.2022 - Curriculum vitae of the recommended me..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of the S..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 29.03.2022 - Invitation to the Ordinary General Mee..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for ..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 29.03.2022 Annual Financial Report of the year ende..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 29.03.2022 - Ballot for the Ordinary General Meetin..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 29.03.2022 - Form for the appointment of a represen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 74,7 M 80,7 M 80,6 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Non-Executive Chairman
Fotini Katsikavela Executive-Investment & Asset Management
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY-3.65%81
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.47.07%37 889
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.97%35 779
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 101
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.66%34 575
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%33 079