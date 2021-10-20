Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 20.10.2021 Presentation fοr 4ο ATHEX Small-Cap Conference, 20 & 21 October 2021

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BriQ Properties REIC

Company Presentation 4ο ATHEX Small-Cap Conference

20-21 October 2021

01

Company

Highlights

Contents

02

Financial

Performance

03

Corporate

Governance

2

01 Company Highlights

3

BriQ at a glance

Portfolio

30

Properties

125.955 m2

GBA

  • 114 m

GAV (30.06.21)

€ 6,7 m

Annual. Revenues (30.06.21)

6,7%

Gross Yield (annual.) (1)

98,7%

Occupancy Rate (30.06.21)

8,25 yrs

WAULT (30.06.21)

Capital Structure

€ 73,3 m

Market Cap (18.10.21)

16%

Discount to NAV

45,6%

Free Float

Shareholders' structure

15%

Free float

23%

19%

35%

45,6%

Theodore Fessas (direct and indirect)

Eftychia Koutsoureli

Institutional Investors

Οther Investors

Financials - snapshot

  • 2,6 m / € 1,8 m

Revenues Η1 2021 / Η1 2020

  • 1,7 m / € 1,1 m

Adj.(2) EBITDA Η1 2021 / Η1 2020

  • 1,3 m / € 0,8 m

Adj.(2) EBT Η1 2021 / Η1 2020

  • 1,25 m / € 0,76 m

Adj.(2) Earnings Η1 2021 / Η1 2020

20%

Net LTV (30.06.21)

  • 84,2 m

NAV 30.06.21 (€2,38/share)

Notes:

(1) Calculated on annualized revenue as at 30.06.2021 to GAV 30.06.2021 excluding land properties

(2) Adjustments: a) excludes profit from asset revaluations b) property tax (ENFIA) for half year was adjusted to reflect 50% of total annual tax

4

Source: Published, Group Financial Results and Management Information

Portfolio Diversification

Large shift in portfolio in last twelve months to Logistics

RE Portfolio Value

(30.06.21)

RE Portfolio Value

(30.06.20)

Retail 4,1%

Office 30,0%

Retail 2,6%

Special Use

3,0%

Office

Special Use

4,5%

Land 6,1%

43,7%

€ 114,2Μ

Land

0,4%

Hospitality

Logistics16,9%

47,1%

  • 71,7Μ

Logistics

14,5%Hospitality

27,1%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
09/27BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 27.09.2021 Presentation of Consolidated Financial R..
PU
09/27BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Press release financial results h1 2021
PU
09/27Briq Properties Real Estate Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the Half Ye..
CI
06/16BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 16.06.2021 - Ballot
PU
06/16BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 16.06.2021 - Invitation to the Extraordinary Genera..
PU
06/16BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 16.06.2021 – Draft resolutions of the Ordinar..
PU
05/31BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 31.05.2021 - Press Release of Financial Results for..
PU
05/31Briq Properties Real Estate Investment Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
05/19BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Annual Financial Report of the year ended 31.12.202..
PU
04/15BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 15.04.2021 - Draft decisions of the Ordinary Genera..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,68 M 4,28 M 4,28 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 2,24 M 2,24 M
Net Debt 2020 16,3 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 72,6 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
EV / Sales 2020 23,4x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Non-Executive Chairman
Fotini Katsikavela Director-Investment & Asset Management
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY4.06%84
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.00%38 009
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.03%28 748
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.45%26 775
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED3.08%24 461
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.52%24 174