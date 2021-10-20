BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 20.10.2021 Presentation fοr 4ο ATHEX Small-Cap Conference, 20 & 21 October 2021
BriQ Properties REIC
Company Presentation 4
ο ATHEX Small-Cap Conference
20-21 October 2021
Portfolio
30
Properties
125.955 m
2
GBA
GAV (30.06.21)
€ 6,7 m
Annual. Revenues
(30.06.21)
6,7%
Gross Yield (annual.)
(1)
98,7%
Occupancy Rate
(30.06.21 )
8,25 yrs
WAULT (30.06.21)
Capital Structure
€ 73,3 m
Market Cap
(18.10.21)
16%
Discount to NAV
45,6%
Free Float
Shareholders' structure
15%
Free float
23%
19%
35%
45,6%
Theodore Fessas (direct and indirect)
Eftychia Koutsoureli
Institutional Investors
Οther Investors
Financials - snapshot
Revenues Η1 2021 / Η1 2020
Adj.
(2) EBITDA Η1 2021 / Η1 2020
Adj.
(2) EBT Η1 2021 / Η1 2020
Adj.
(2) Earnings Η1 2021 / Η1 2020
20%
Net LTV (30.06.21)
NAV 30.06.21 (€2,38/share)
Notes:
(1) Calculated on annualized revenue as at 30.06.2021 to GAV 30.06.2021 excluding land properties
(2) Adjustments: a) excludes profit from asset revaluations b) property tax (ENFIA) for half year was adjusted to reflect 50% of total annual tax
4
Source: Published, Group Financial Results and Management Information
Portfolio Diversification
Large shift in portfolio in last twelve months to
Logistics
RE Portfolio Value
(30.06.21)
RE Portfolio Value
(30.06.20)
Retail 4,1%
Retail 2,6%
Special Use
3,0%
Special Use
4,5%
Land 6,1%
Hospitality
Logistics
16,9%
47,1%
Logistics
14,5% Hospitality
27,1%
