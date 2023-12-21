Athens, December 21, 2023

Purchase of Own Shares (20/12/2023)

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. announces, in accordance with article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to the resolution of the Annual General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 27.04.2023, that on December 20th, 2023 purchased, through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", 5.000 own shares at an average purchase price of 1,890 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 9.450,00 euro.

Following this acquisition, BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. holds 406.129 own shares, representing 1,14% of the total shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.