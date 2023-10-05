Athens, October 05, 2023
Announcement of Regulated Information
BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. (the Company) according to the law.3556/2007 and article 19 of the Regulation 596/2014/EU, announces that Mr. Emmanuel Andrikakis, Director of Financial Services and Head of the Investors Relations Service informed the Company today, that on 04.10.2023 purchased 5.000 common registered shares of the Company, for a total value of 9.600,00 euros.
Contact: 3 Mitropoleos Str., 3rd floor, 10557, Athens, tel. +30 211 999 4833, Ε: info@briqproperties.gr, www.briqproperties.gr
Reg. Add.: 25,Al. Pantou Str.,17671,Kallithea, VAT n: GR0997521479,Tax off.: FAE Peiraia, GCR n.:140330201000, Reg. act: 3/757/31.05.2016
BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 07:08:13 UTC.