BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007
11/01/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
The company with the name "BriQ Properties - R.E.I.C." (the Company) announces, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and after a relevant notification received, that the company with the name "QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.", proceeded on October 31, 2022 in the sale of 7.899 common registered shares of the Company, with a sale price per share of 1,871 euros and a total value 14.781,31 euros.
QUEST HOLDINGS S.A. is, in the sense of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, a related legal entity as members of its Board of Directors also sit on the Company's Board of Directors.
BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 16:09:07 UTC.