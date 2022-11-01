Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
1.885 EUR   +0.80%
12:10pBriq Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007
PU
10/18Briq Properties Real Estate Investment : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
10/13Briq Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement for the tax compliance audit - tax certificate for the year 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007

11/01/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The company with the name "BriQ Properties - R.E.I.C." (the Company) announces, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and after a relevant notification received, that the company with the name "QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.", proceeded on October 31, 2022 in the sale of 7.899 common registered shares of the Company, with a sale price per share of 1,871 euros and a total value 14.781,31 euros.

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A. is, in the sense of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, a related legal entity as members of its Board of Directors also sit on the Company's Board of Directors.


Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 16:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
12:10pBriq Properties Real Estate Investme : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007
PU
10/18Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
10/13Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Announcement for the tax compliance audit - tax cer..
PU
10/11Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
10/11Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares (07/10/..
PU
10/07Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares (06/10/..
PU
09/30Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Announcement for the Purchase of Own Shares (19/05/..
PU
09/27Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for ..
PU
09/27Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Interim Condensed Consolidated and Separate Financi..
PU
09/27Tranche Update on BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company's Equity Buyback Plan ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,06 M 6,00 M 6,00 M
Net income 2021 7,80 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
Net Debt 2021 25,9 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,94x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 66,1 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Non-Executive Chairman
Fotini Katsikavela Executive-Investment & Asset Management
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY-14.61%65
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.73%31 177
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.71%22 621
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-25.00%22 348
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-18.85%20 888
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.70%19 887