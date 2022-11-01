BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Regulated Information Law 3556/2007

The company with the name "BriQ Properties - R.E.I.C." (the Company) announces, in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007 and Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and after a relevant notification received, that the company with the name "QUEST HOLDINGS S.A.", proceeded on October 31, 2022 in the sale of 7.899 common registered shares of the Company, with a sale price per share of 1,871 euros and a total value 14.781,31 euros.

QUEST HOLDINGS S.A. is, in the sense of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, a related legal entity as members of its Board of Directors also sit on the Company's Board of Directors.