Athens, 21 May 2024

Announcement of dividend distribution for the fiscal year 2023

"BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company" (the "Company") announces to its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 20.05.2024 decided to distribute a dividend of a net amount of €0,1045 per share, totaling € 3,7 million, offering a net dividend yield of 5,3% based on the closing price of the share ("BRICK") on 20.05.2024.

The dividend to be distributed has been increased by the dividend corresponding to the own shares held by the Company and not entitled to dividend. It is reminded that the amount payable is net as, according to article 31 of Law 2778/1999, as in force, the distributed dividends of REICs are not subject to withholding tax (5%).

As of Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Company's shares will be traded on the Athens Exchange without the right to dividend (ex-dividend date).

Beneficiaries of the dividend are those registered in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) managed by the " Hellenic Central Depository S.A." on Thursday, June 13, 2024 (record date).

The dividend payment date is set of Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The payment of the dividend will be made by the paying Bank, "National Bank of Greece S.A." through the operators of the securities accounts in the DSS, as follows:

Through the Participants of the beneficiaries registered with the DSS. (Banks and Investment Companies), in accordance with the provision of the Operating Regulation of the Central Securities Depository and the relevant decisions. Especially concerning the dividend payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD, the dividend payment process will be carried out after the completion of the legalization of the heirs through the network of the National Bank of Greece SA.

Dividends that will not be received within 5 years, i.e. until 31.12.2029, are prescribed in favor of the Greek State.

For more information, shareholders are kindly requested to contact the Shareholder Services Department, responsible Mr. Emmanuel Andrikakis, tel. 211 999 4832, email: ir@briqproperties.gr.

Contact: 3 Mitropoleos Str., 3rd floor, 10557, Athens, tel. +30 211 999 4833, Ε: info@briqproperties.gr, www.briqproperties.gr

Reg. Add.: 25,Al. Pantou Str.,17671,Kallithea, VAT n: GR0997521479,Tax off.: FAE Peiraia, GCR n.:140330201000, Reg. act: 3/757/31.05.2016