BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Ballot For The Ordinary General Meeting

22 of law 2778/99, as in force, and determination of their fee.

Appointment of independent appraisers, according to par. 7 of article

compliance certificate for the year 2022 and determination of its fee

of 30.06.2023 and 31.12.2023 as well as the issuance of a tax

Financial Statements of the year 2023, of the Investment Statement

Election of Audit Company of Certified Auditors for the audit of the

Election of the new Audit Committee

Appointment of its Independent Members

Election of the new Board of Directors of the Company

independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors

Approval by the General Assembly of the replacement of a resigned

overall management and representation of the Board of Directors of

liability for compensation arising from year 2022 and approval of the

Release of members of the Board of Directors and Auditors from all

years and authorization to the Board of Directors.

Approval for the distribution of profits of the year 2022 and previous

of the Board of Directors and the Auditors.

which was prepared in accordance with the IFRS, the relevant report

Approval of the Company's Financial Statements of the year 2022,

Items of the Agenda

For all the Items of the Agenda

Full Name / Name of the company:

The undersigned Shareholder of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C with the following details:

FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.

9 Approval of the contracts and fees of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2022 and pre-approval for the year 2023 Submission for discussion of the Remuneration Report of the Board 10 of Directors of the Company for the year 2022 in accordance with a. 112 par 3 of Law 4548/2018 Purchase of own shares in accordance with article 49 of Law 11 4548/2018 - Provision of relevant authorization to the Company's Board of Directors Granting of permission to the members of the Board of Directors and 12 to Directors of the Company for acts pursuant to article 98 par.1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force. Report from the Chairman of the Audit Committee to the 13 shareholders on the tasks and activities of the Audit Committee No voting is required during the fiscal year 2022 Submission of the Report of the Independent Non-Executive 14 Members of the Company's Board of Directors in accordance with No voting is required article 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020. 15 Other announcements No voting is required

Date

……………………………………………

Signature

……………………………………………

Full name

……………………………………………

The form shall be delivered filled and signed at the company's premises at 3 Mitropoleos Str., Syntagma, Athens 10557 (3rd floor), Investors and Public Relations Department of the Company, Mr Emmanouil Andrikakis, or by email at ir@briqproperties.grat least one

(1) day before the date of General Meeting or the repeat General Meeting