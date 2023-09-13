BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. informs investors that the Board of Directors of the Company decided to change the announced publication date of the 6 month results (27 September 2023).
The new publication date for the 6 month 2023 financial results is Monday 18 September 2023.The results will be published on the Company's website (www.briqproperties.gr) and on Athens Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr), after the end of trading on Athens Exchange.Change of the publication date for the 6 month financial results
