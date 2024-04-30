Resolutions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of «BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Societe Anonyme» On 30/4/2024 the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of BriQ Properties REIC was held. The General Meeting was attended by thirty-six (36) Shareholders representing twenty-three million five hundred eight thousand and eight hundred forty-six (23.508.846) common registered shares with voting rights, i.e. 65,73%, out of a total of thirty-five million eighty-two thousand five hundred sixty- three (35,382,563) shares of the Company. The Assembly had the necessary quorum according to the law and the Statute and decided on all the items of the Agenda, as follows: Agenda Item 1 Approval of the Company's Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs, following the relevant annual management report of the Board of Directors and the explanatory report of the Certified Auditors The corporate financial statements as at 31 December 2023 were approved, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), following the relevant annual management report of the Board of Directors and the explanatory report of the Certified Auditors in accordance with Law 4548/2018, as in force. In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes. Agenda Item 2 Approval of distribution of profits for the financial year 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 as well as profits of previous years and provision of relevant authorization to the Board of Directors A decision on this matter has been postponed pursuant to Rule 141(1). 5 of Law 4548/2018 for Monday, May 20, 2024 at 12:00 p.m., which is defined as the day of continuation of the meeting on this issue, at the request of a shareholder of the Company who holds more than 1/20 of the paid-up share capital of the Company. The General Meeting will convene on the Company's property in Al. Pantou 19 - 23 in Kallithea, in the Ground Floor Conference Room. Please note that no new Call will be published, in accordance with the provisions of the law. The postponement is deemed necessary as the Company is in the process of signing an amendment to the share purchase and merger agreement through absorption signed on February 23, 2023 between the Company, Intercontinental International REIC (ICI) and Ajolico Trading Ltd, main shareholder of ICI, so as to allow the distribution of profits for the fiscal year 2023 to the shareholders of the two REICs. As the Company has published, the first stage of the merger involving the purchase of real estate by ICI was completed on January 31, 2024, i.e. 11 months after the signing of the agreement. This delay is solely due to urban planning issues of the properties that had to be solved before their transfer and which were quite complex and time-consuming. As a consequence, the next stages of the merger were postponed to the current year 2024, which was not foreseen when the initial agreement was signed. For this reason, the initial agreement did not include a provision for profit distribution for the fiscal year 2023. Επικοινωνία: Μητροπόλεως 3, Αθήνα, ΤΚ 105 57, Τηλ. 211 999 4833, info@briqproperties.gr, www.briqproperties.gr Headquarters: Al. Pantou 25, Kallithea, PC 17 671, VAT 997521479, Tax Office FAE Piraeus, AR.G.E.MI 140330201000 , No. E.K. License 3/757/31.05.2016

It is therefore necessary to postpone the decision on this matter, so that the amendment to the original agreement has been signed allowing the distribution of profits for the financial year for both parties without raising the question of violating the terms of the agreement. Agenda Item 3 Approval of the overall management and acts of representation of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and discharge of the Certified Auditors from any liability for compensation for the activities of the above financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023. The General Meeting, upon the relevant recommendation of the President, by open vote, approved the overall management and the acts of representation of the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with article 108 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 as well as the exemption from any liability for compensation of the Auditors who carried out the audit of the financial statements for the Annual Financial Statements of the year ended December 31, 2023. In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes. Agenda Item 4 Election of the Audit Firm of Certified Auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements of the year 2024, the Investment Statement of 30.06.2024 and 31.12.2024 as well as the issuance of a tax compliance certificate for the year 2024 and determination of its remuneration The President of the General Meeting proposed that the audit firm of Certified Auditors and Accountants under the name be re-elected to carry out the audit of the financial statements for the financial year 01.01.2024-31.12.2024, the tax audit of the same year and the audit of the Investment Statements, as well as to review the interim information of the Company and the Group for the period 01.01.2024- 30.06.2024 "ERNST & YOUNG (HELLAS) CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS S.A." with registered office at 8B Chimarras Street, Maroussi, with SOEL ID: 107. The General Assembly unanimously approved, according to the President's proposal, the election of the audit firm under the name "ERNST & YOUNG (HELLAS) CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS S.A.". The General Meeting also decided by a majority of the present share capital, exceeding the limit of the law, to authorize the CEO Mrs. Anna Apostolidou to determine the exact amount of the audit firm's remuneration in accordance with the above. The above remuneration includes the regular audit of the annual financial statements of the year ending December 31, 2024, as well as the Investment Statement as at 31.12.2024, the review of the interim condensed financial information, relating to the six-month period from January 1 to June 30, 2024, as well as the Investment Statement of 30.06.2024, the tax audit and the granting of the tax certificate for the year 2023 in accordance with the Article 65A of Law 4174/2013, as in force. In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes.

Agenda Item 5 Appointment of independent valuers for the fiscal year 2024, in accordance with art. 22 of Law 2778/99, as in force, and determination of their remuneration The appointment of independent valuers to carry out valuations of the company's investments for the fiscal year 2024 "Athens Economics Ltd.", "Proprius Single Member Ltd" and "SAVILLS HELLAS IKE" was approved and the relevant authorization was given to the CEO to select other independent valuers if deemed either necessary or in the interest of the Company as well as to negotiate and set their remuneration. The General Meeting also decided to authorize the CEO, Mrs. Anna Apostolidou, to select other independent valuers, if deemed necessary or in the interest of the Company, and to negotiate and determine the remuneration of independent valuers. In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes. Agenda Item 6 Approval of the remuneration and allowances of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2023 and preliminary approval of the remuneration and allowances of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2024 The General Meeting unanimously approved the remuneration and allowances of the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2023, in accordance with the specific provisions of article 109, paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force according to the proposal of the Board of Directors, i.e. approved the total remuneration and allowances paid to cover travel, accommodation and other representation expenses for their participation in the meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees during the corporate year 2023 for their participation in Board meetings and Committees of the Board of Directors, which amounted to the total amount of gross remuneration of € 76.0000. It is noted that the Annual General Meeting of 27.04.2023 had pre-approved a total amount of € 130,000 gross remuneration for the year 2023. Subsequently, the General Meeting unanimously approved a total gross amount of up to € 130,000 for the fiscal year 2024 for remuneration and compensation, to cover travel, accommodation and other representation expenses for the participation of the Members of the Board of Directors in the meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees for the fiscal year 2024. The above fees and indemnities are in accordance with the existing Remuneration Policy of the Company as approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of July 7, 2021 and in force. It is noted that the above remuneration concerns gross remuneration and does not include employer contributions. The net remuneration will be based on the deductions and contributions borne by each beneficiary. Finally, the General Meeting unanimously authorized the Board of Directors to determine the gross compensation and remuneration per BoD Member for participation in the Board of Directors and Committees of the Company for the fiscal year 2024. In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes.

Agenda Item 7 Submission for discussion and vote by the General Meeting of the Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company for the fiscal year 2023 in accordance with article 112 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018. The Remuneration Report of the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2023 was brought to the attention of the shareholders and voted, which includes a comprehensive overview of the total remuneration received by the members of the Board of Directors and the Committees within the fiscal year 2023, in accordance with the specific provisions of article 112 of Law 4548/2018. It was clarified that according to Article 112 para. 3 of Law 4548/2018 the vote of the shareholders regarding the remuneration report is advisory. The text of the Remuneration Report is available on the Company's website https://www.briqproperties.gr/ependutikes-sheseis/genikes-suneleuseis/ In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes. Agenda Item 8 Granting of permission to the members of the Board of Directors and Directors of the Company to carry out the acts provided for in paragraph 1 of article 98 of Law 4548/2018, as in force The renewal of the granting of a license, in accordance with the provisions of article 98, paragraph 1 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, to the members of the Board of Directors and Directors of the Company, for their participation in legal entities with a similar purpose to that of the Company or for the conduct, on their own account or on behalf of third parties, was approved unanimously. acts falling within one of the purposes pursued by the Company. In particular, the General Meeting approves the participation of Mrs. Anna Apostolidou and Mr. Panagiotis-Aristides Chalikias in the Board of Directors of the company under the name "INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SOCIETE ANONYME". In favour: 23,508,846 votes, i.e. 100% of the present share capital. Against: 0 votes. Abstention: 0 votes. Agenda Item 9 Information from the Chairman of the Audit Committee to shareholders on the activities of the Audit Committee during the fiscal year 2023 The Chairman of the Audit Committee informed the shareholders about the activities of the Audit Committee during the fiscal year 2023. The text of the Report on the activities of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year 2023 is available on the Company's website https://www.briqproperties.gr/ependutikes-sheseis/genikes-suneleuseis/ There is no need for a vote on the matter