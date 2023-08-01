ΒriQ Properties - Investment Statement 30.06.2023

ΒriQ Properties - Investment Statement 30.06.2023 EN

Attachments

Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 13:33:20 UTC.