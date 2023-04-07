Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:57 2023-04-06 am EDT
2.050 EUR    0.00%
09:35aBriq Properties Real Estate Investment : Ballot For The Ordinary General Meeting
PU
09:35aBriq Properties Real Estate Investment : Power of attorney
PU
09:05aBriq Properties Real Estate Investment : Βriq POWER OF ATTORNEY 27.04.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Power of attorney

04/07/2023 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BriQ Properties REIC

25, Al. Pantou Street 17 671, Kallithea Athens, Greece

tel. +30 211 999 1631 www.briqproperties.grVAT n. GR0997521479

Gen. Comm. Reg. 140330201000 Reg. act 3/757/31.05.20216

POWER OF ATTORNEY

FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.

ON 27 APRIL 2023

(Please fill the following data required)

The undersigned Shareholder of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C with the following details:

Full Name / Name of the company:

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

ID. Card Nr /G.E.MI.(Company Reg. Nr):

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Investors Share Account (D.S.S.):

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Number of Shares:

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Contact Details (Email / Telephone number)

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

I HEREBY AUTHORIZE:

Mr/Mrs

father's name

........................................, holder of the

Identity card with number

issued on

from the police precinct

or/and

Mr/Mrs

father's name

, holder of the

Identity card with number

issued on

from the police precinct

To represent me and to vote in my name acting jointly or each them separately for the total of the shares of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., for which I own or I have voting right on the items of the Agenda at the Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., which shall convene on April 27th, 2023, Thursday, at 16:30, in the Municipality of Kallithea, Attica and, more specifically, in the office building owned by the Company" at 1923 Al. Pantou St. (event hall, ground floor), as follows:

AT THE

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTENSION

DISCRETION OF

THE

REPRESENTATIVE

For all the Items of the Agenda

Or:

AT THE

Items of the Agenda

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTENSION

DISCRETION OF

THE

REPRESENTATIVE

Approval of the Company's Financial

Statements of the year 2022,

which was

1

prepared in accordance with the IFRS, the

relevant report of the Board of Directors and

the Auditors.

Approval for the distribution of profits of the

2

year 2022 and previous years and

authorization to the Board of Directors.

Release of members of the Board of Directors

and Auditors from all liability for compensation

3

arising from year 2022 and approval of the

overall management and representation of the

Board of Directors of the Company

Approval by the General Assembly of the

4

replacement of a resigned independent non-

executive member of the Board of Directors

Election of the new Board of Directors of the

5

Company and Appointment of its Independent

Members

6

Election of the new Audit Committee

Election of Audit Company of Certified

Auditors for the audit of the Financial

Statements of the year 2023, of the

7

Investment Statement of 30.06.2023 and

31.12.2023 as well as the issuance of a tax

compliance certificate for the year 2022 and

determination of its fee

Appointment

of independent

appraisers,

8

according to

par.

7 of article

22 of

law

2778/99, as in force, and determination of

their fee.

Approval of the contracts and fees of the

9

members of the Board of Directors for the year

2022 and pre-approval for the year 2023

Submission

for

discussion

of

the

Remuneration Report of the Board of

10

Directors of the Company for the year 2022 in

accordance with a. 112 par 3 of Law

4548/2018

Purchase of own shares in accordance with

11

article 49 of Law 4548/2018 - Provision of

relevant authorization to the Company's

Board of Directors

Granting of permission to the members of the

12

Board of Directors

and to Directors of

the

Company for acts pursuant to article 98 par.1

of Law 4548/2018, as in force.

Report from the Chairman of the Audit

13

Committee to the shareholders on the tasks

No voting is required

and activities of the Audit Committee during

the fiscal year 2022

Submission of the Report of the Independent

14

Non-Executive Members of the Company's

No voting is required

Board of Directors in accordance with article 9

par. 5 of Law 4706/2020.

15

Other announcements

No voting is required

Any revocation of the above will be not valid if I am present at the General Meeting and i have informed the Company's Investors Relations Department before the voting.

Date

……………………………………………

Signature

……………………………………………

Full name

…………………………………………

The form shall be delivered filled and signed at the company's premises at 3 Mitropoleos Str., Syntagma, Athens 10557 (3rd floor), Investors and Public Relations Department of the Company, Mr Emmanouil Andrikakis, or by email at ir@briqproperties.grat least one (1) day before the date of General Meeting or the repeat General Meeting

Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 13:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
09:35aBriq Properties Real Estate Investme : Ballot For The Ordinary General Meeting
PU
09:35aBriq Properties Real Estate Investme : Power of attorney
PU
09:05aBriq Properties Real Estate Investme : Βriq POWER OF ATTORNEY 27.04.2023
PU
09:05aBriq Properties Real Estate Investme : Ballot 27.04.2023
PU
09:05aBriq Properties Real Estate Investme : Πρόσκλησ&e..
PU
04/05Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Invitation To The Ordinary General Meeting Of The S..
PU
04/05Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting of the S..
PU
04/03Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Press Release of Financial Results 2022
PU
03/22Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Amendement of the financial calendar for the year 2..
PU
03/01Briq Properties Real Estate Investme : Press Release – Publication of Investment Sta..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,06 M 6,62 M 6,62 M
Net income 2021 7,80 M 8,52 M 8,52 M
Net Debt 2021 25,9 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,94x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 72,5 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Non-Executive Chairman
Fotini Katsikavela Executive-Investment & Asset Management
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Eleni Dimitriou Linardou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY5.40%79
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.72%40 495
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.42%32 612
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 885
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.44%25 435
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer