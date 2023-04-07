BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Power of attorney

BriQ Properties REIC

25, Al. Pantou Street 17 671, Kallithea Athens, Greece

tel. +30 211 999 1631 www.briqproperties.grVAT n. GR0997521479

Gen. Comm. Reg. 140330201000 Reg. act 3/757/31.05.20216

POWER OF ATTORNEY

FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.

ON 27 APRIL 2023

(Please fill the following data required)

The undersigned Shareholder of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C with the following details:

Full Name / Name of the company:

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

ID. Card Nr /G.E.MI.(Company Reg. Nr):

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Investors Share Account (D.S.S.):

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Number of Shares:

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Contact Details (Email / Telephone number)

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

I HEREBY AUTHORIZE: Mr/Mrs father's name ........................................, holder of the Identity card with number issued on from the police precinct or/and Mr/Mrs father's name , holder of the Identity card with number issued on from the police precinct

To represent me and to vote in my name acting jointly or each them separately for the total of the shares of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., for which I own or I have voting right on the items of the Agenda at the Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., which shall convene on April 27th, 2023, Thursday, at 16:30, in the Municipality of Kallithea, Attica and, more specifically, in the office building owned by the Company" at 19‐23 Al. Pantou St. (event hall, ground floor), as follows: