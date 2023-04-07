BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Power of attorney

BriQ Properties REIC
25, Al. Pantou Street 17 671, Kallithea Athens, Greece
tel. +30 211 999 1631 www.briqproperties.grVAT n. GR0997521479
Gen. Comm. Reg. 140330201000 Reg. act 3/757/31.05.20216
POWER OF ATTORNEY
FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.
ON 27 APRIL 2023
(Please fill the following data required)
The undersigned Shareholder of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C with the following details:
Full Name / Name of the company:
………………………………………………………………………………………………..
ID. Card Nr /G.E.MI.(Company Reg. Nr):
………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Investors Share Account (D.S.S.):
………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Number of Shares:
………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Contact Details (Email / Telephone number)
………………………………………………………………………………………………..
I HEREBY AUTHORIZE:
Mr/Mrs
father's name
........................................, holder of the
Identity card with number
issued on
from the police precinct
or/and
Mr/Mrs
father's name
, holder of the
Identity card with number
issued on
from the police precinct
To represent me and to vote in my name acting jointly or each them separately for the total of the shares of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., for which I own or I have voting right on the items of the Agenda at the Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., which shall convene on April 27th, 2023, Thursday, at 16:30, in the Municipality of Kallithea, Attica and, more specifically, in the office building owned by the Company" at 19‐23 Al. Pantou St. (event hall, ground floor), as follows:
AT THE
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTENSION
DISCRETION OF
THE
For all the Items of the Agenda
Or:
AT THE
Items of the Agenda
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTENSION
DISCRETION OF
Approval of the Company's Financial
|
Statements of the year 2022,
1
prepared in accordance with the IFRS, the
relevant report of the Board of Directors and
the Auditors.
Any revocation of the above will be not valid if I am present at the General Meeting and i have informed the Company's Investors Relations Department before the voting.
Date
……………………………………………
Signature
……………………………………………
Full name
…………………………………………
The form shall be delivered filled and signed at the company's premises at 3 Mitropoleos Str., Syntagma, Athens 10557 (3rd floor), Investors and Public Relations Department of the Company, Mr Emmanouil Andrikakis, or by email at ir@briqproperties.grat least one (1) day before the date of General Meeting or the repeat General Meeting