  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company
  News
  Summary
    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-10-17 am EDT
1.900 EUR   +0.26%
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Purchase of Own Shares

10/18/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Athens, October 18th, 2022


Purchase of Own Shares (17/10/2022)

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. announces, in accordance with article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to the resolution of the resolutions of the Annual General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 21.04.2021 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 28.03.2022, that on October 17, 2022 purchased, through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", 4.982 own shares at an average price of 1,900 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 9.465,80 euro.

Following this acquisition, BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. holds 392.030 own shares, representing 1,10% of the total shares of the Company

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.


Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6,06 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
Net income 2021 7,80 M 7,66 M 7,66 M
Net Debt 2021 25,9 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,94x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 67,2 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 44,6%
Managers and Directors
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fessas Non-Executive Chairman
Fotini Katsikavela Executive-Investment & Asset Management
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY-13.24%66
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.54%33 685
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.34%28 715
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.51%28 443
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.10%27 979
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.82%21 011