BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, October 18th, 2022



Purchase of Own Shares (17/10/2022)

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. announces, in accordance with article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and pursuant to the resolution of the resolutions of the Annual General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 21.04.2021 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 28.03.2022, that on October 17, 2022 purchased, through the member of the A.S.E. "Eurobank Equities", 4.982 own shares at an average price of 1,900 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 9.465,80 euro.

Following this acquisition, BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. holds 392.030 own shares, representing 1,10% of the total shares of the Company

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council dated 16.04.2014 and the European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated 08.03.2016.