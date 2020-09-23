Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Purchase of own shares (22/9/2020)

09/23/2020 | 06:10am EDT

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 30/03/2020 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 31/03/2020, proceeded on September 22, 2020 through the member of the A.S.E. 'Eurobank Equities', with the purchase of 1.000 BriQ Properties R.E.I.C shares at an average price of 1,662 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 1.662,44 euro.


Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 10:09:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2,93 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net income 2019 5,38 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
Net cash 2019 25,2 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,29x
Yield 2019 1,74%
Capitalization 59,3 M 69,4 M 69,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,6%
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fesas Non-Executive Chairman
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Apostolos Miltiadi Georgantzis Executive Director
Markos Grigoriou Bitsakos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY-25.67%69
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.52%36 792
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.00%33 916
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.63%32 618
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.08%29 645
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-34.96%27 903
