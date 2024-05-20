BriQ Properties REIC is a Greece-based real estate investment company. The Company's business is mainly focused on the acquisition and management of commercial properties, such as office, retail and logistics, located in Athens, Greece. BriQ Properties REIC owns more than six properties, as the successor of Quest Holdings SA and Unisystems SA that contributed these properties at the Company's establishment. Its portfolio includes: a commercial office building leased to Unisystems SA; commercial office buildings leased to Quest Group companies; a commercial office building leased to iSquare SA; a logistics building leased to Quest Group companies; a logistics building leased to Info Quest Technologies SA, as well as a logistics building leased to Unisystems SA.