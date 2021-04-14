BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 14.04.2021 - Form for the appointment of a representative

|
Α/Α
Θέματα της Ημερήσιας Διάταξης
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTENSION
Approval of the Company's Financial Statements of the year
1
2020, which was prepared in accordance with the IFRS, the
relevant report of the Board of Directors and the Auditors.
2
Approval for the distribution of profits of the year 2020 and
previous years and authorization to the Board of Directors.
3
Release of members of the Board of Directors and Auditors from
all liability for compensation arising from year 2020
4
Appointment of the Members of the Internal Audit Committee
5
Appointment of certified auditors for the fiscal year from 01
January 2021 to 31 December 2021 and determination of their fee
6
Appointment of certified valuers for year 2021 and determination
of their fee
7
Establishment of Program for Free Distribution of shares for the
staff and members of the Board of Directors
Free distribution of the Company's own shares to the members
of the Board of Directors, according to par. 2 of article 114 of
8
Law 4548/2018. Granting of authorization to the Board of
|
|
distribution terms of the shares
9
Approval of the contracts and fees of the members of the Board
of Directors for the year 2020 and pre-approval for the year 2021
|
Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Board of Directors
10
of the Company in accordance with a. 112 par 3 of Law
4548/2018
Approval for the acquisition of own shares of the Company, in
11
accordance with articles 49 of Law 4548/ 2018 and authorization
|
Granting of permission to the members of the Board of Directors
12
and to Directors of the Com-pany for acts pursuant to article 98
par.1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force
|
Report from the Chairman of the Audit Committee to the
13
shareholders on the tasks and activi-ties of the Audit Committee
during the fiscal year 2020.
14
Other announcements
