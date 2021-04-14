BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 14.04.2021 - Form for the appointment of a representative

BALLOT

FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.

ON 21 APRIL 2021

The undersigned Shareholder of BriQ Properties R.E.I.C

I vote:

FOR AGAINST ABSTENSION

For all the Items of the Agenda

OR

Α/Α Θέματα της Ημερήσιας Διάταξης FOR AGAINST ABSTENSION

Approval of the Company's Financial Statements of the year

1 2020, which was prepared in accordance with the IFRS, the

relevant report of the Board of Directors and the Auditors.

2 Approval for the distribution of profits of the year 2020 and

previous years and authorization to the Board of Directors.

3 Release of members of the Board of Directors and Auditors from

all liability for compensation arising from year 2020

4 Appointment of the Members of the Internal Audit Committee

5 Appointment of certified auditors for the fiscal year from 01

January 2021 to 31 December 2021 and determination of their fee

6 Appointment of certified valuers for year 2021 and determination

of their fee

7 Establishment of Program for Free Distribution of shares for the

staff and members of the Board of Directors

Free distribution of the Company's own shares to the members

of the Board of Directors, according to par. 2 of article 114 of

8 Law 4548/2018. Granting of authorization to the Board of

Directors for the determination of the beneficiaries and the

distribution terms of the shares

9 Approval of the contracts and fees of the members of the Board

of Directors for the year 2020 and pre-approval for the year 2021

Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Board of Directors

10 of the Company in accordance with a. 112 par 3 of Law

4548/2018

Approval for the acquisition of own shares of the Company, in

11 accordance with articles 49 of Law 4548/ 2018 and authorization

to the Board of Directors

Granting of permission to the members of the Board of Directors

12 and to Directors of the Com-pany for acts pursuant to article 98

par.1 of Law 4548/2018, as in force

Report from the Chairman of the Audit Committee to the

13 shareholders on the tasks and activi-ties of the Audit Committee

during the fiscal year 2020.