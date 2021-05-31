BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 31.05.2021 - Press Release of Financial Results for the 1st quarter of 2021
BriQ Properties announces 13% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2021
BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. (the "Company" and the "Group") announces that according to the consolidated financial statements for first quarter of 2021, the rental income of the Group amounted to € 1.093 thousand compared to € 963 thousand for the respective last year period, recording an increase of 13,4% despite the government measures imposed due to COVID-19 to reduce rents in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the incorporation of revenue from new investments.
The Group achieved an increase in its financial performance metrics compared to the respective last year period, in particular:
On March 31st, 2021, Group's portfolio consisted of 29 properties with total value of € 109.125 thousand compared to 28 properties with total value of € 106.001 thousand on 31.12.2010 and 25 properties with total value of € 68.183 on 31.03.2020.
During the first quarter of 2021, acquired a new property for € 2.122 thousand and implemented capital expenditures of € 1.002 thousand, mainly related to construction of a warehouse and distribution building of 20.764 sq.m. in Aspropyrgos, Attica.
Adjusted(1)(2) EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization) increased by 8,3% to € 686 thousand compared to € 633 for the respective last year period.
Adjusted(1)(2) EBT (Earnings before taxes) increased by 34,5% to € 535 thousand compared to € 397 for the respective last year period.
Adjusted(1) Net Earnings after taxes increased by 35,7% to € 507 thousand compared to € 374 for the respective last year period.
The total reduction on Group's revenues for the first quarter of 2021 from rents due to the Covid-19 pandemic amounted to € 633 thousand.
Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021, amounted to € 2.628 thousand compared to € 2.067 thousand on December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, the Group's loan obligations amounted to € 22.222 thousand compared to € 18.313 thousand as of December 31, 2020.
The Company on March 31, 2021 held a total of 358.618 own shares valued at 753 thousand with an acquisition value of € 624 thousand. The own shares held correspond to 1,00% of the Company's share capital.
The main financial data and key ratios are included in the following tables:
P&L (amounts in € 000's)
01.01-
01.01-
%
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
Rental Income
1.093
963
13,4%
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation &
520
1.389 (3)
-62,6%
amortization)
Adjust. EBITDA (excl. revaluation profit and non-recurring
686
633
8,3%
expenses) (1)(2)
EBT (Earnings before taxes)
369
1.154(3)
-68,0%
Adjusted EBT (Earnings before taxes) (1)
535
397
34,5%
Net profit after tax
341
1.130 (3)
-69,8%
Adjusted Net profit after tax (1)
507
374
35,7%
Key Ratios
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
Loan-to-Value (Debt / Properties)
20,4%
17,2%
Net Loan-to-Value((Debt-Cash)/Properties)
18,0%
15,3%
Total equity corresponding to shareholders of the Company (NAV)
84.148
84.016
Net Asset Value per share (Ν.Α.V. / share)
€ 2,37
€ 2,36
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended on March 31. 2021 will be posted on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.helex.gr) and on Company's corporate website (www.briqproperties.gr) on Tuesday June 1st, 2021.