BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : 31.05.2021 - Press Release of Financial Results for the 1st quarter of 2021

May 31st, 2021

Press Release

BriQ Properties announces 13% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2021

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. (the "Company" and the "Group") announces that according to the consolidated financial statements for first quarter of 2021, the rental income of the Group amounted to € 1.093 thousand compared to € 963 thousand for the respective last year period, recording an increase of 13,4% despite the government measures imposed due to COVID-19 to reduce rents in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the incorporation of revenue from new investments.

The Group achieved an increase in its financial performance metrics compared to the respective last year period, in particular:

, 2021, Group's portfolio consisted of 29 properties with total value of € 109.125 thousand compared to 28 properties with total value of € 106.001 thousand on 31.12.2010 and 25 properties with total value of € 68.183 on 31.03.2020. During the first quarter of 2021, acquired a new property for € 2.122 thousand and implemented capital expenditures of € 1.002 thousand, mainly related to construction of a warehouse and distribution building of 20.764 sq.m. in Aspropyrgos, Attica.

Adjusted (1)(2) EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization) increased by 8,3% to € 686 thousand compared to € 633 for the respective last year period.

Adjusted (1)(2) EBT (Earnings before taxes) increased by 34,5% to € 535 thousand compared to € 397 for the respective last year period.

EBT (Earnings before taxes) increased by 34,5% to € 535 thousand compared to € 397 for the respective last year period. Adjusted (1) Net Earnings after taxes increased by 35,7% to € 507 thousand compared to € 374 for the respective last year period.

The total reduction on Group's revenues for the first quarter of 2021 from rents due to the Covid-19 pandemic amounted to € 633 thousand.

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021, amounted to € 2.628 thousand compared to € 2.067 thousand on December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group's loan obligations amounted to € 22.222 thousand compared to € 18.313 thousand as of December 31, 2020.

The Company on March 31, 2021 held a total of 358.618 own shares valued at 753 thousand with an acquisition value of € 624 thousand. The own shares held correspond to 1,00% of the Company's share capital.