BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement regarding the participation in the Ordinary General Assembly of 21.04.2021

April 14th, 2021

BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.

Announcement regarding the participation in the Ordinary General Assembly

of 21.04.2021

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., following the invitation of the Ordinary General Meeting, informs the shareholders for the alternative ways of participating in the Ordinary General Meeting that will be held remotely by electronic means (video conference) on Wednesday, 21.04.2021 at 16:00 pm:

1. Participation remotely by electronic means (teleconference)

Shareholders are given the opportunity to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting via teleconference. Shareholders wishing to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting by teleconference are kindly requested to send by email the following data and / or documents to the Company, to the email address ir@briqproperties.gr, no later than April 20, 2021 at 17:00:

NAME / SURNAME (natural persons)

NAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE AND DOCUMENT FROM WHICH THE LEGAL REPRESENTATION OF THE LEGAL ENTITY RESULTS (legal entities)

ADDRESS / HEADQUARTERS

I.D.

ADDRESS OF ELECTRONIC POST - EMAIL

NUMBER OF SHARES

INVESTOR CODE

DSS CODE

Instructions for participation remotely by electronic means (teleconference) will be sent by the Company via email, to the email addresses from which the above information will be sent, to the shareholders who completed the above process on time and are entitled to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting.

2. Appointment of a representative

Shareholders can participate through a representative. The Company has appointed specific executives whom the shareholders may, if they wish, authorize to represent them and vote for them at the General Meeting in accordance with the written voting instructions they will give.

