BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Announcement regarding the participation in the Ordinary General Assembly of 21.04.2021

April 14th, 2021
BRIQ PROPERTIES R.E.I.C.
Announcement regarding the participation in the Ordinary General Assembly
of 21.04.2021
BriQ Properties R.E.I.C., following the invitation of the Ordinary General Meeting, informs the shareholders for the alternative ways of participating in the Ordinary General Meeting that will be held remotely by electronic means (video conference) on Wednesday, 21.04.2021 at 16:00 pm:
1. Participation remotely by electronic means (teleconference)
Shareholders are given the opportunity to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting via teleconference. Shareholders wishing to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting by teleconference are kindly requested to send by email the following data and / or documents to the Company, to the email address ir@briqproperties.gr, no later than April 20, 2021 at 17:00:
NAME / SURNAME (natural persons)
NAME OF LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE AND DOCUMENT FROM WHICH THE LEGAL REPRESENTATION OF THE LEGAL ENTITY RESULTS (legal entities)
ADDRESS / HEADQUARTERS
I.D.
ADDRESS OF ELECTRONIC POST - EMAIL
NUMBER OF SHARES
INVESTOR CODE
DSS CODE
Instructions for participation remotely by electronic means (teleconference) will be sent by the Company via email, to the email addresses from which the above information will be sent, to the shareholders who completed the above process on time and are entitled to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting.
2. Appointment of a representative
Shareholders can participate through a representative. The Company has appointed specific executives whom the shareholders may, if they wish, authorize to represent them and vote for them at the General Meeting in accordance with the written voting instructions they will give.
Shareholders who wish to use this feature, please send the Authorization Form which has been posted at the following address:
https://www.briqproperties.gr/sites/default/files/pdf/2021/%CE%92riQ_POWER_OF_ATTORNEY_ 21.04.2021.pdf
to the email address ir@briqproperties.grno later than April 20, 2021 at 17:00.
3. Ballot paper for distance voting
Shareholders can vote on the items of the General Meeting Agenda by filling in the ballot paper for remote voting which has been posted at the following address:
https://www.briqproperties.gr/sites/default/files/pdf/2021/BriQ_Ballot_21.04.2021_EN.pdf
Shareholders who wish to make use of this opportunity, please send this form to the Company, to the email address ir@briqproperties.gr, no later than April 20, 2021 at 17:00.
Shareholders can contact the Shareholder Service for any questions via email ir@briqproperties.gror by phone +30 211 999 4762 (daily between 09:00 and 17:00).
