BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Proposal for dividend distribution of 0,06 per share for 2020

April 12th, 2021

Proposal for dividend distribution of €0,06 per share for 2020

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. announces that its Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, the distribution of dividend of € 0,06 per share (net) for fiscal year 2020.

According to the Financial Calendar of the Company the following dates have been proposed:

23.04.2021 Cut-off date

Cut-off date 26.04.2021 Determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date)

Determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date) 28.04.2021 Commencement date of the dividend payment

The aforementioned dates as well as the paying bank, will be announced to the investors right after the relevant resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which will convene on April 21st, 2021.