Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company    BRIQ   GRS517003000

BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

(BRIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Proposal for dividend distribution of 0,06 per share for 2020

04/12/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 12th, 2021

Proposal for dividend distribution of €0,06 per share for 2020

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. announces that its Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, the distribution of dividend of € 0,06 per share (net) for fiscal year 2020.

According to the Financial Calendar of the Company the following dates have been proposed:

  • 23.04.2021 Cut-off date
  • 26.04.2021 Determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date)
  • 28.04.2021 Commencement date of the dividend payment

The aforementioned dates as well as the paying bank, will be announced to the investors right after the relevant resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which will convene on April 21st, 2021.

Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
03:09aBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Proposal for dividend distribution of 0,..
PU
03/31BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 31.03.2021 - Invitation to the Ordinary G..
PU
03/31BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : 31.03.2021 - Press Release of Financial R..
PU
03/29BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Conference Call Invitation
PU
03/18BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Purchase of own shares (17/3/2021)
PU
03/12BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Purchase of own shares (11/3/2021)
PU
03/11BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Purchase of own shares (10/3/2021)
PU
03/10BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Purchase of own shares (9/3/2021)
PU
03/09BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Amendment of financial calendar for the y..
PU
03/09BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTME : Purchase of own shares (8/3/2021)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,68 M 4,38 M 4,38 M
Net income 2020 2,07 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 71,2 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Capi. / Sales 2020 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fesas Non-Executive Chairman
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Eleni Linardou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY2.03%85
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.40%44 108
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.13%38 963
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.38%33 553
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.91%27 972
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.30%27 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ