BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Proposal for dividend distribution of 0,06 per share for 2020

April 12th, 2021
Proposal for dividend distribution of €0,06 per share for 2020
BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. announces that its Board of Directors decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, the distribution of dividend of € 0,06 per share (net) for fiscal year 2020.
According to the Financial Calendar of the Company the following dates have been proposed:
-
23.04.2021 Cut-off date
-
26.04.2021 Determination of the dividend beneficiaries (record date)
-
28.04.2021 Commencement date of the dividend payment
The aforementioned dates as well as the paying bank, will be announced to the investors right after the relevant resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders which will convene on April 21st, 2021.
Disclaimer
BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:08:04 UTC.