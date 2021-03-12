Log in
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Purchase of own shares (11/3/2021)

03/12/2021
BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 30/03/2020 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 31/03/2020, proceeded on March 11, 2021 through the member of the A.S.E. 'Eurobank Equities', with the purchase of 3.100 BriQ Properties R.E.I.C shares at an average price of 1,995 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 6.184,51 euro.


Disclaimer

BriQ Properties REIC published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 2,93 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net income 2019 5,38 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
Net cash 2019 25,2 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,29x
Yield 2019 1,74%
Capitalization 70,5 M 84,3 M 84,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anna Georgiou Apostolidou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodoros Dimitriou Fesas Non-Executive Chairman
Phaedon-Theodore Tamvakakis Vice Chairman
Efstratios Dimitriou Papaefstratiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Eleni Linardou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY1.27%84
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.90%44 025
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.70%38 541
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.25%32 712
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.18%27 648
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.78%27 530
