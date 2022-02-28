Brisbane Broncos : 28 February 2022 – 2021 Full Year Financial Statements & Associated Documents

Please find attached the following documents in relation to the 2021 financial results for Brisbane Broncos Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group"):

BRISBANE BRONCOS LIMITED

(ABN 41 009 570 030)

EARNINGS RELEASE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Brisbane, 28 February 2022

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Result for the year

The Group recorded a net profit after tax for the 31 December 2021 financial year of $2,897,260 compared to a net loss after tax of $376,227 in 2020. Profit / (loss) before tax for the 2021 and 2020 financial years were $4,257,300 and ($469,200) respectively. Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation (EBITDA) increased from $693,160 in 2020 to $5,473,440 in 2021.

The 2020 financial year result reflected the unprecedented negative impact that Covid-19 restrictions had on the Group. The whole of the NRL competition was adversely affected, with only the first round of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership played to regular crowd attendances. The 2020 season was suspended on 24 March 2020 and recommenced on 28 May 2020. The Venue restrictions in the prior period impacted the Group's 2020 commercial operations through home game related shortfalls and the inability to deliver all contracted game day benefits. This resulted in a reduction in commercial revenue of sponsorship, ticketing and membership and merchandise sales.

The financial result to 31 December 2021 reflects a strong underlying commercial business and cash position for the Group. Brisbane Broncos home games in season 2021 were less impacted by Covid-19 than the 2020 season. As a result, the Group's consumer and commercial revenue increased in line with the ability to deliver 2021 season benefits to members, fans, corporate partners and sponsors. Incremental NRL funding above the base NRL Club grant was received throughout 2021. Game day and stadium operating costs increased with the return of crowds for the 2021 season. Community program costs increased due to the expansion of the Beyond the Broncos Girls Academy and Careers Club programs, and football termination and restructure costs were processed during the financial year impacting total expenditure.

Revenue

The Group recorded gross revenue for the 2021 financial year of $50,967,240 which is a 46.0% increase on 2020. Operating revenue increased 46.3% whilst non-operating other revenue decreased 29.3%.

Sponsorship revenue increased 23.7% compared to 2020, reflecting the Group's ability to deliver contractual game day benefits in the 2021 season. The support from our corporate partner family over the 2021 season was exceptional.