Brisbane Broncos Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 54.86 million compared to AUD 43.48 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 75.21 million compared to AUD 59.84 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 5.63 million compared to AUD 3.23 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.057 compared to AUD 0.033 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.057 compared to AUD 0.033 a year ago.