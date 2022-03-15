Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Briscoe Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGP   NZBGRE0001S4

BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED

(BGP)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  03-14
5.8 NZD    --.--%
05:12pBRISCOE : Dividend/Distribution - BGP
PU
05:12pBRISCOE : BGP Full Year Jan 2022 Results Announcement
PU
05:00pBRISCOE : BGP FY Jan 2022 Addendum to Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Briscoe : Dividend/Distribution - BGP

03/15/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BGP - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

Distribution Amount

NZD 0.18235294

Ex Date

23/3/2022

Record Date

24/3/2022

Payment Date

31/3/2022

Additional Information

N/A

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 24/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 23/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
30/1/2022
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ASX +Security Description
BGP
1.6 ASX +Security Code
16/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
BGP
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARBN
1.2 Registered Number Type
BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonal ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

619060552

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date 31/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

only

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.18235294

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution

useamount per +security

personal

AUD

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Actual

31/3/2022

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

For

Yes

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

NZD

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

NZD 0.15500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

only

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

NZD 0.15500000

usePart 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

personal

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

N/A

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name

AIIR Specification Reference

Value

Estimated/Actual

Interest

9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign

9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared

9.81

to be conduit foreign income

For

Assessable foreign source

9.91

income

Tax-free amounts

9.96

Tax-deferred amounts

9.97

Managed investment trust

9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from

9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution

9.121

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Interest exempt from

9.122

withholding

Capital Gains discount

9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

only

Capital gains other

9.126

NCMI

Non-Taxable Australian

property

Other income

9.130

use

Royalties

9.135

Excluded from NCMI

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

personal

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution

estimated at this time?

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

NZD 0.02735294

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

that is franked

(%)

0.0000 %

%

3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked

3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

For

NZD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security

NZD 0.02735294

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

N/A

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Briscoe Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 21:11:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED
05:12pBRISCOE : Dividend/Distribution - BGP
PU
05:12pBRISCOE : BGP Full Year Jan 2022 Results Announcement
PU
05:00pBRISCOE : BGP FY Jan 2022 Addendum to Results
PU
04:37pBRISCOE : Full Year Results to 30 January 2022
PU
03/12BRISCOE : Distribution Notice - Final Dividend
PU
02/28BRISCOE : Director Nominations 2022
PU
02/03BRISCOE : 4th Quarter Sales to 30 January 2022
PU
02/01Briscoe Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ended 30 January 202..
CI
02/01Briscoe Group Limited Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full..
CI
2021Briscoe Group's Unaudited Sales Plunge 14% in Fiscal Q3 on Lower Homeware, Sports Goods..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 726 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 108 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 1 291 M 873 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Briscoe Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,80 NZD
Average target price 7,29 NZD
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Managers and Directors
Rodney Adrian Duke Deputy Chairman & Group Managing Director
Geoffrey Peter Scowcroft Chief Financial Officer
Rosanne Philippa O'Loghlen Meo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Scott Chief Operating Officer
Tony David Batterton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-14.96%876
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.86%15 517
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-14.49%10 551
RH-39.20%6 996
DUNELM GROUP PLC-18.32%2 981
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412