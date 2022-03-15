Briscoe : Dividend/Distribution - BGP

2A.4 +Record Date 24/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 23/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
30/1/2022
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ASX +Security Description
BGP
1.6 ASX +Security Code
16/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
BGP
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARBN
1.2 Registered Number Type
BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
619060552
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
NZD 0.15500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
usePart 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for
|
|
Interest exempt from
|
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
