Briscoe : Dividend/Distribution - BGP

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

NZD 0.15500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

only 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security 100.0000 %

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

NZD 0.15500000

usePart 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

personal 3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

N/A

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for

further information)

Field Name AIIR Specification Reference Value Estimated/Actual

Interest 9.79

Unfranked dividends not

declared to be conduit foreign 9.80

income

Unfranked dividends declared 9.81

to be conduit foreign income

For Assessable foreign source 9.91

income

Tax-free amounts 9.96

Tax-deferred amounts 9.97

Managed investment trust 9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from 9.120

trusts

Gross cash distribution 9.121