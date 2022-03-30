Briscoe : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BGP

Update Summary
BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED
BGP - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Update to previous announcement
31/3/2022
Updated for actual NZD/AUD exchange rate for final dividend payment
N/A
BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED
ARBN
BGP
Update/amendment to previous announcement
Updated for actual NZD/AUD exchange rate for final dividend payment
1.5 Date of this announcement 31/3/2022
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) 30/1/2022
2A.4 +Record Date 24/3/2022
23/3/2022
31/3/2022
No
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 0.18235294
AUD 0.16862176
to be released 31/3/2022
Actual
No
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
Yes
15.000000 %
No
NZD 0.15500000
NZD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.15500000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
N/A
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security NZD 0.02735294
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.