Briscoe : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BGP

Update Summary

Entity name

BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BGP - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

31/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Updated for actual NZD/AUD exchange rate for final dividend payment

Additional Information

N/A

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BRISCOE GROUP AUSTRALASIA LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code

BGP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcementRegistration Number 619060552

Updated for actual NZD/AUD exchange rate for final dividend payment

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update 16/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 31/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code BGP

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZXPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) 30/1/2022

2A.4 +Record Date

2A.4 +Record Date 24/3/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

23/3/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

31/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.18235294

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.16862176

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information Estimated or Actual?

to be released 31/3/2022

Actual

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency rate): AUD

AUD 1.00

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate) Primary Currency rate

NZD 1.08143182

Yes

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

NZD 0.15500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount NZD 0.15500000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

NZD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

N/A

3E.2 Please indicate the following information if applicable. (Refer Annual Investment Income Report specification for further information)

Field Name

Interest

Unfranked dividends notAIIR Specification Reference Value 9.79

declared to be conduit foreign 9.80 income

Unfranked dividends declared 9.81 to be conduit foreign income

Assessable foreign source 9.91 income

Tax-free amounts 9.96

Estimated/Actual

Tax-deferred amounts 9.97

Managed investment trust 9.105

fund payments

Franked distributions from 9.120

trusts

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution 3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit that is franked (%) 0.0000 % % 3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked 3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security that is unfranked NZD 0.00000000 100.0000 % Notification of dividend / distribution 5 / 6

Gross cash distribution 9.121

Interest exempt from 9.122

withholding

Capital Gains discount 9.124

method Non-Taxable

Australian property

Capital gains other 9.126

Non-Taxable Australian

property

Other income 9.130

Royalties 9.135

NCMI

Excluded from NCMI

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

3F.2a Supplementary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

No

NZD

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security NZD 0.02735294

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?

No