Doctor's opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

    BGP   NZBGRE0001S4

BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED

(BGP)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
4.610 NZD   -2.54%

02/02Briscoe Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ended 29 January 2023

02/02Briscoe Group Limited Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Second Half Year and Full Year Ended 29 January 2023

Financials
Sales 2023 786 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2023 88,1 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net cash 2023 92,9 M 59,2 M 59,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 5,73%
Capitalization 1 058 M 674 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 15,5%
Technical analysis trends BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,75 NZD
Average target price 4,83 NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Adrian Duke Deputy Chairman & Group Managing Director
Geoffrey Peter Scowcroft Chief Financial Officer
Rosanne Philippa O'Loghlen Meo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Scott Chief Operating Officer
Tony David Batterton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED0.22%674
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.44%14 782
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.24.92%9 352
RH29.89%7 925
DUNELM GROUP PLC26.05%3 008
NICK SCALI LIMITED16.73%701