By Stephen Nakrosis

Bristol Myers Squibb said Tuesday it had received European Commission approval for Opdivo as an adjutant treatment for certain melanoma patients.

Opdivo, or nivolumab, was approved to treat patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma.

The approval covers all European Union member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, the company said.

Opdivo is the only PD-1 inhibitor indicated as an adjuvant treatment within stages IIB, IIC, III, as well as stage IV resected melanoma. The treatment is designed to harness the body's own immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response, the company said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-23 1653ET