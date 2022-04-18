BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS - Form 8-K
04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
2020
2021
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Net product sales
$
41,321
$
10,798
$
11,405
$
11,243
$
11,609
$
45,055
Alliance and other revenues
1,197
275
298
381
376
1,330
Total Revenues
42,518
11,073
11,703
11,624
11,985
46,385
Cost of products sold(a)
11,773
2,841
2,452
2,291
2,356
9,940
Marketing, selling and administrative
7,661
1,666
1,882
1,788
2,354
7,690
Research and development(b)
10,048
2,219
2,478
2,980
2,518
10,195
Acquired IPRD(b)
12,533
6
793
271
89
1,159
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
9,688
2,513
2,547
2,546
2,417
10,023
Other (income)/expense, net
(2,314
)
(702
)
(2
)
(409
)
393
(720
)
Total Expenses
49,389
8,543
10,150
9,467
10,127
38,287
Earnings Before Income Taxes
(6,871
)
2,530
1,553
2,157
1,858
8,098
Provision for Income Taxes
2,124
501
492
605
(514
)
1,084
Net Earnings
(8,995
)
2,029
1,061
1,552
2,372
7,014
Noncontrolling Interest
20
8
6
6
-
20
Net Earnings Attributable to BMS
$
(9,015
)
$
2,021
$
1,055
$
1,546
$
2,372
$
6,994
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Common Share*
$
(3.99
)
$
0.89
$
0.47
$
0.69
$
1.07
$
3.12
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
2,258
2,265
2,252
2,243
2,219
2,245
* Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis.
(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(b) Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION TO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS - NON-GAAP
(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data)
2020
2021
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Up-front and milestone charges previously specified
$
12,441
$
-
$
780
$
200
$
-
$
980
Licensing income previously specified
(168
)
(14
)
(15
)
-
(43
)
(72
)
Decrease/(Increase) in Earnings before income taxes - Non-GAAP
12,273
(14
)
765
200
(43
)
908
Income tax impact
(90
)
3
(96
)
(46
)
10
(129
)
Decrease/(Increase) in Net earnings attributable to BMS - Non-GAAP
12,183
(11
)
669
154
(33
)
779
Decrease/(Increase) in Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP
5.31
-
0.30
0.07
(0.01
)
0.35
Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP previously reported
6.44
1.74
1.93
2.00
1.83
7.51
Revised Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP
1.13
1.74
1.63
1.93
1.84
7.16
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
SPECIFIED ITEMS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020(a)
2021(a)
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
$
2,688
$
79
$
88
$
97
$
-
$
264
Intangible asset impairment
575
315
-
-
-
315
Employee compensation charges
4
-
-
-
-
-
Site exit and other costs
33
23
1
-
-
24
Cost of products sold
3,300
417
89
97
-
603
Employee compensation charges
275
-
1
-
-
1
Site exit and other costs
4
(1
)
-
1
2
2
Marketing, selling and administrative
279
(1
)
1
1
2
3
IPRD impairments
470
-
230
610
-
840
Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments
36
-
-
1
-
1
Employee compensation charges
282
1
-
-
-
1
Site exit and other costs
115
-
-
1
-
1
Research and development
903
1
230
612
-
843
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
9,688
2,513
2,547
2,546
2,417
10,023
Interest expense(b)
(159
)
(34
)
(28
)
(29
)
(29
)
(120
)
Contingent consideration
(1,757
)
(510
)
-
-
(32
)
(542
)
Equity investment (gains)/losses
(1,156
)
(608
)
(154
)
(465
)
469
(758
)
Integration expenses
717
141
152
141
130
564
Provision for restructuring
530
45
78
27
19
169
Litigation and other settlements
(239
)
-
-
-
-
-
Reversion excise tax
76
-
-
-
-
-
Divestiture (gains)/losses
(55
)
-
(11
)
2
-
(9
)
Loss on debt redemption
-
281
-
-
-
281
Other (income)/expense, net
(2,043
)
(685
)
37
(324
)
557
(415
)
Increase to pretax income
12,127
2,245
2,904
2,932
2,976
11,057
Income taxes on items above
(1,643
)
(303
)
(292
)
(137
)
(261
)
(993
)
Income taxes attributed to Otezla divestiture
266
-
-
-
-
-
Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets
853
-
-
-
(983
)
(983
)
Income taxes
(524
)
(303
)
(292
)
(137
)
(1,244
)
(1,976
)
Increase to net earnings
$
11,603
$
1,942
$
2,612
$
2,795
$
1,732
$
9,081
(a)
Revised to exclude significant R&D charges or other income resulting from up-front and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).
(b)
Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS
(Unaudited, dollars in millions)
2020
2021
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Gross profit
$
30,745
$
8,232
$
9,251
$
9,333
$
9,629
$
36,445
Specified items (a)
3,300
417
89
97
-
603
Gross profit excluding specified items
34,045
8,649
9,340
9,430
9,629
37,048
Marketing, selling and administrative
7,661
1,666
1,882
1,788
2,354
7,690
Specified items (a)
(279
)
1
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(3
)
Marketing, selling and administrative excluding specified items
7,382
1,667
1,881
1,787
2,352
7,687
Research and development
10,048
2,219
2,478
2,980
2,518
10,195
Specified items (a)
(903
)
(1
)
(230
)
(612
)
-
(843
)
Research and development excluding specified items
9,145
2,218
2,248
2,368
2,518
9,352
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
9,688
2,513
2,547
2,546
2,417
10,023
Specified items (a)
(9,688
)
(2,513
)
(2,547
)
(2,546
)
(2,417
)
(10,023
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets excluding specified items
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (income)/expense, net
(2,314
)
(702
)
(2
)
(409
)
393
(720
)
Specified items (a)
2,043
685
(37
)
324
(557
)
415
Other (income)/expense, net excluding specified items
(271
)
(17
)
(39
)
(85
)
(164
)
(305
)
Earnings/(Loss) before income taxes
(6,871
)
2,530
1,553
2,157
1,858
8,098
Specified items(a)
12,127
2,245
2,904
2,932
2,976
11,057
Earnings before income taxes excluding specified items
5,256
4,775
4,457
5,089
4,834
19,155
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes
2,124
501
492
605
(514
)
1,084
Income taxes on specified items(a)
1,643
303
292
137
261
993
Income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture(a)
(266
)
-
-
-
-
-
Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets(a)
(853
)
-
-
-
983
983
Provision for income taxes excluding tax on specified items and income taxes attributed to Otezla® divestiture and internal transfer of intangible assets
2,648
804
784
742
730
3,060
Noncontrolling Interest
20
8
6
6
-
20
Specified items(a)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Noncontrolling Interest excluding specified items
20
8
6
6
-
20
Net Earnings/(Loss) attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation - GAAP
(9,015
)
2,021
1,055
1,546
2,372
6,994
Specified items(a)
11,603
1,942
2,612
2,795
1,732
9,081
Net earnings attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation excluding specified items - Non-GAAP
2,588
3,963
3,667
4,341
4,104
16,075
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - GAAP
2,258
2,265
2,252
2,243
2,219
2,245
Weighted-average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted - Non-GAAP
2,293
2,265
2,252
2,243
2,219
2,245
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share - GAAP*
$
(3.99
)
$
0.89
$
0.47
$
0.69
$
1.07
$
3.12
Diluted Earnings Per Share attributable to specified items(a)
5.12
0.85
1.16
1.24
0.77
4.04
Diluted Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP*
$
1.13
$
1.74
$
1.63
$
1.93
$
1.84
$
7.16
Effective Tax Rate
(30.9
)%
19.8
%
31.7
%
28.0
%
(27.7
)%
13.4
%
Specified items(a)
81.3
%
(3.0
)%
(14.1
)%
(13.5
)%
42.8
%
2.6
%
Effective Tax Rate excluding specified items
50.4
%
16.8
%
17.6
%
14.6
%
15.1
%
16.0
%
*
Quarterly amounts may not add to the year-to-date amounts, as each period is computed on a discrete basis.
(a)
Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In discussing financial results, the Company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures, provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this exhibit that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are presented because management has evaluated the Company's financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items or the effects of foreign currency translation, as applicable, and believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.
Non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of past or future operating results. These items are excluded from non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue and will recur until the intangible assets are fully amortized, unwind of inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from accelerated vesting of Celgene awards, certain retention-related employee compensation charges related to the Celgene transaction, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments (including fair value adjustments attributed to limited partnership equity method investments beginning in 2021) and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Certain other significant tax items are also excluded such as the impact resulting from internal transfers due to streamlining our legal entity structure subsequent to the Celgene acquisition and the global intangible low taxed income tax change upon finalization of the Otezla* divestiture in 2020. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates. The Company will modify its presentation of non-GAAP results and no longer exclude from non-GAAP results significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights beginning in the first quarter of 2022. For the purposes of comparability with future periods, the non-GAAP financial measures for the year ended December 31, 2020, each of the four quarters of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021, presented in this exhibit have been updated to reflect this change; however, the Company has reconciled non-GAAP diluted earnings per share as calculated using the new methodology to the previously reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to allow investors and readers to evaluate this non-GAAP measure using the historic methodologies in place as of the applicable dates.
Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial measures presented in this exhibit that are prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying financial tables. Within the accompanying financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.
