Bristol Myers: 5% dividend increase

December 07, 2023 at 03:52 am EST

Bristol Myers Squibb announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend increase of 5.3% to $0.60 per share on its common stock, payable on February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 5.



Subject to the Board's normal quarterly review, the annual dividend rate for 2024 will therefore be $2.40 per share. This will be the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases and the 92nd consecutive year of payment.



In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the healthcare group's two-dollar convertible preferred stock, payable on March 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 30.



