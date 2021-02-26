Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bristol Myers: CHMP Backs Opdivo/Cabometyx in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

02/26/2021 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of its cancer drug Opdivo in combination with Cabometyx for the first-line treatment of adults with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said the recommendation is based on a Phase 3 study in which the combination doubled progression-free survival and significantly improved overall survival and response rates.

The European Commission, which generally follows CHMP's advice, will now review the recommendation.

Alameda, Calif., biopharmaceutical company Exelixis Inc. discovered Cabometyx and holds exclusive U.S. rights. French drug maker Ipsen has exclusive rights for the commercialization and further clinical development of the drug outside of the U.S. and Japan under a 2016 deal with Exelixis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January approved the novel combination of Opdivo and Cabometyx as a first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 0712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.78% 62.1 Delayed Quote.0.90%
EXELIXIS, INC. -3.09% 21.96 Delayed Quote.9.42%
IPSEN 0.77% 71.65 Real-time Quote.4.71%
All news about BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
07:13aBRISTOL MYERS : CHMP Backs Opdivo/Cabometyx in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
DJ
06:26aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo® (nivolumab) in..
BU
02/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Bluebird Bio Phase 2 Study of Multiple Myeloma Treatment ..
MT
02/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : and the American Music Therapy Association Team Up with B..
AQ
02/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Take Part in the Cowen Virtual 41st Annual Health Care..
BU
02/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Donates $11 Million to Advance Health Equity
BU
02/23BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : and the American Music Therapy Association Team Up with B..
BU
02/23BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : New State-of-the-Art Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility ..
PU
02/23BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Compugen Expands Clinical Collaboration Agreement with Br..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 250 M - -
Net income 2021 7 415 M - -
Net Debt 2021 32 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 30 250
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 75,38 $
Last Close Price 62,10 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Director
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Joseph E. Eid Senior VP & Head-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.90%139 134
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.42%427 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.87%281 904
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%197 388
ABBVIE INC.0.17%189 532
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.78%188 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ