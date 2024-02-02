Bristol Myers: EPS down 7% in Q4

February 02, 2024 at 07:17 am EST Share

Bristol Myers Squibb reports adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the last three months of 2023 down 7% to $1.70, on revenues up 1% to just under $11.5 billion, still penalized by lower Revlimid sales.



For the full year, adjusted EPS fell by 2% to 7.51 dollars, at the bottom end of its target range of three months ago (7.50 to 7.65 dollars), with revenues down 2%, in line with its forecasts.



For 2024, the pharmaceutical company is forecasting adjusted EPS (excluding the impact of pending transactions) of between $7.10 and $7.40, and revenue growth in the low single-digit range.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.