Bristol Myers: EU approval extended for Reblozyl

April 03, 2024 at 04:42 am EDT

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced that the European Commission (EC) has extended the approval of Reblozyl (luspatercept) to include first-line treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).



The laboratory states that the EU approval applies to all EU member states.



'With this approval [...] more patients in the EU will be able to detach themselves from transfusions for longer periods of time compared to currently available options', said Monica Shaw. M.D., Senior Vice President and Head of European Markets at BMS.



The approval is based on a pivotal Phase 3 study.



BMS recalls that Reblozyl is already approved in the U.S. and Japan for the first-line treatment of anemia associated with low-risk MDS.



