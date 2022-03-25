Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Bristol-Myers: FDA Extends Review of Application for Expanded Reblozyl Use

03/25/2022 | 07:33am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended by three months the review of its application seeking expanded approval of Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said the FDA determined that a written response to an information request by the agency constitutes a major amendment to the application and set a new target action date of June 27 to provide time for a full review of the submission.

The FDA had previously granted priority review to the application, with a target action date of March 27.

Bristol-Myers is developing and commercializing the anemia drug under a 2011 collaboration with Acceleron Pharma Inc., which Kenilworth, N.J., drugmaker Merck & Co. acquired last year for $11.5 billion.

Reblozyl is currently approved in the U.S. and European Union to address transfusion-dependent anemia-associated beta thalassemia and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes failing an erythropoietin-stimulating agent and requiring red-blood-cell transfusions.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1.44% 72.41 Delayed Quote.16.13%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
MERCK & CO., INC. 0.85% 80.41 Delayed Quote.4.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 048 M - -
Net income 2022 8 376 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 32 200
Free-Float 74,4%
