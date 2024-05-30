Bristol Myers: FDA approval for Breyanzi

Bristol Myers Squibb announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel) as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy - including a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.



This FDA approval marks the fourth distinct subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for which Breyanzi is approved.



'With Breyanzi, we are delivering on the promise of cell therapy by offering a definitive treatment option for some of the most difficult-to-treat lymphomas,' said Bryan Campbell, Senior Vice President and Commercial Head of Cell Therapy at Bristol Myers Squibb.



