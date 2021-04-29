Bristol-Myers Squibb 1Q Revenue, Profit Land Below Expectations

By Matt Grossman

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Thursday posted first-quarter revenue growth and a better earnings result than a year ago, though its sales and adjusted-profit figures came in below analysts' expectations.

The New York City-based pharmaceutical company logged earnings of 89 cents a share, compared with a loss of 34 cents a share in the same three-month period a year earlier. The company's total net earnings were $2.02 billion, compared with a loss of $775 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Bristol-Myers's earnings were $1.74 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of $1.81 a share.

Revenue grew to $11.07 billion, from $10.78 billion in the prior-year period. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.13 billion. The revenue growth was driven by sales of drugs such as Revlimid and Eliquis, partially offset by declines from Opdivo and Sprycel.

Marketing, selling and administrative expenses grew by 4% to $1.67 billion amid higher advertising and promotion expenses. Research and development spending dropped by 6% to $2.23 billion.

Bristol-Myers maintained its previously issued guidance for full-year adjusted earnings of $7.35 to $7.55 a share, forecasting world-wide revenue growth in the high single digits. Analysts surveyed by FactSet have been forecasting full-year adjusted earnings of $7.48 a share, on revenue of $46.29 billion.

