    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Bristol-Myers Squibb 1Q Revenue, Profit Land Below Expectations

04/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Thursday posted first-quarter revenue growth and a better earnings result than a year ago, though its sales and adjusted-profit figures came in below analysts' expectations.

The New York City-based pharmaceutical company logged earnings of 89 cents a share, compared with a loss of 34 cents a share in the same three-month period a year earlier. The company's total net earnings were $2.02 billion, compared with a loss of $775 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Bristol-Myers's earnings were $1.74 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of $1.81 a share.

Revenue grew to $11.07 billion, from $10.78 billion in the prior-year period. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.13 billion. The revenue growth was driven by sales of drugs such as Revlimid and Eliquis, partially offset by declines from Opdivo and Sprycel.

Marketing, selling and administrative expenses grew by 4% to $1.67 billion amid higher advertising and promotion expenses. Research and development spending dropped by 6% to $2.23 billion.

Bristol-Myers maintained its previously issued guidance for full-year adjusted earnings of $7.35 to $7.55 a share, forecasting world-wide revenue growth in the high single digits. Analysts surveyed by FactSet have been forecasting full-year adjusted earnings of $7.48 a share, on revenue of $46.29 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0735ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 189 M - -
Net income 2021 7 636 M - -
Net Debt 2021 26 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 30 250
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 75,96 $
Last Close Price 66,03 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Joseph E. Eid Senior VP & Head-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY6.34%147 506
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%426 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.17%285 434
PFIZER, INC.4.46%216 489
ABBVIE INC.4.46%197 537
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.76%195 138
