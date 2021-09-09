Log in
    BMY   US1101221083

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : Announces Dividend

09/09/2021
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($0.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2021.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 344 M - -
Net income 2021 6 495 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 30 250
Free-Float 76,0%
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Rupert J. Vessey Executive VP-Research & Early Development
Joseph E. Eid Senior VP & Head-Global Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY4.66%144 260
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.23%452 524
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.07%340 293
PFIZER, INC.27.00%260 767
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.90%231 239
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.94%231 033