Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYZB) common stock for a purchase price of $62.50 per share in cash, or approximately $4.1 billion, expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 22, 2024 (the “Expiration Time”).

Equiniti Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer, has advised that, as of the Expiration Time, approximately 53,052,499 shares of RazyeBio common stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 86% of the issued and outstanding shares of RayzeBio common stock at the Expiration Time.

The parties expect the transaction to close on February 26, 2024, promptly following the acceptance of all shares of common stock validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer.

RayzeBio stockholders can direct questions regarding the Offer to Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the Offer, toll free at 1-888-815-8542 or by email at rayzebio@georgeson.com.

