Bristol Myers Squibb announced the first disclosure of data from the Phase 3 CheckMate -67T trial, evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo (nivolumab) co-formulated with Halozyme?s proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20) (herein referred to as subcutaneous nivolumab) compared to intravenous (IV) Opdivo in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have received prior systemic therapy, demonstrating noninferiority for the co-primary endpoints of Cavgd28 (time-averaged Opdivo serum concentration over 28 days) and Cminss (trough serum concentration at steady state) compared to IV Opdivo. In addition, subcutaneous nivolumab displayed noninferior objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR) vs. IV Opdivo.

These results will be featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium from January 25-27, 2024. In the CheckMate -67T trial investigating subcutaneous nivolumab (n=248) vs. IV Opdivo (n=247) in patients with advanced of metastatic ccRCC: Cavgd28: Noninferiority of subcutaneous nivolumab to IV Opdivo was shown for the time-averaged serum concentration over the first 28 days, with a geometric mean ratio of 2.098 (90% Confidence Interval [CI]: 2.001 - 2.200).

Cminss: Noninferiority of subcutaneous nivolumab to IV Opdivo was shown for the minimum serum concentration at steady state, with a geometric mean ratio of 1.774 (90% CI: 1.633 - 1.927). ORR: Noninferiority was also seen in the key powered secondary endpoint of ORR by BICR, with subcutaneous nivolumab demonstrating an ORR of 24.2% vs. 18.2% with IV Opdivo (Relative Risk Ratio [RR] 1.33; 95% CI: 0.94 to 1.87).

PFS: Median PFS by BICR with subcutaneous nivolumab was 7.23 months and 5.65 months with IV Opdivo. Safety: The safety profile of subcutaneous nivolumab was consistent with the IV formulation. Incidence of local injection site reactions with subcutaneous nivolumab was 8.1%.

Additionally, reactions were low grade and transient. Among patients treated with subcutaneous nivolumab (n=247), grade 3-4 adverse events (AEs) occurred in 35.2% of patients vs. 40.8% of patients treated with IV Opdivo (n=245).

Treatment-related AEs occurred in 9.7% vs. 14.7% of patients, serious AEs in 21.1% vs. 22.9% of patients and treatment-related serious AEs in 6.5% of patients for both the subcutaneous and IV formulations.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators involved in the CheckMate -67T clinical trial CheckMate -67T is a Phase 3 randomized, open-label trial evaluating subcutaneous administration of Opdivo co-formulated with Halozyme?s proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase, rHuPH20, or subcutaneous nivolumab (nivolumab and hyaluronidase) compared to intravenous Opdivo, in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have received prior systemic therapy. This trial presents an opportunity to potentially bring a subcutaneous formulation of Opdivo to patients. A total of 495 patients were randomized to either subcutaneous nivolumab or intravenous Opdivo.

The co-primary endpoints of the trial are time-averaged serum concentration over 28 days (Cavgd28) and trough serum concentration at steady-state (Cminss) of subcutaneous nivolumab vs. intravenous Opdivo. Objective response rate (ORR) is a key secondary endpoint.