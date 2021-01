By Colin Kellaher

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. on Monday said its board added $2 billion to the company's share-repurchase program.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said its total buyback authorization is now about $6.4 billion.

Bristol Myers, which has about 2.25 billion shares outstanding, has a market capitalization of about $141.2 billion based on Friday's closing price of $62.49.

