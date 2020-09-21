Bristol Myers Squibb : Completes Acquisition of Forbius

Adds Phase 1 Isoform-Selective TGF-beta Inhibitor AVID200 to Expansive Pipeline

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that it has successfully completed its transaction to acquire Forbius for their TGF-beta program, including its lead investigational asset AVID200, currently in Phase 1 for oncology and fibrosis.

“We are pleased to complete the transaction with Forbius and add their TGF-beta program to our growing pipeline of innovative assets,” said Rupert Vessey, M.A., B.M., B.Ch., F.R.C.P., D.Phil., Executive Vice President and President, Research & Early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “We look forward to progressing the program through our exceptional research and development capabilities with the goal of helping more patients.”

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Forbius’ non-TGF-beta assets were transferred to a newly formed private company which is being retained by Forbius’ existing shareholders.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP served as legal advisors to Bristol Myers Squibb.

About selective inhibition of TGF-beta

TGF-beta isoforms 1 & 3 are believed to be central mediators of tumor microenvironment (TME). Selective inhibition of TGF-beta 1 & 3 is proposed to enhance anti-tumor efficacy by acting synergistically with immunotherapy and has broad potential as an anti-fibrotic therapy across several indications with high unmet need.

About AVID200

AVID200 is a highly potent and isoform-selective TGF-beta inhibitor. AVID200 neutralizes TGF-beta 1 and -beta 3 with picomolar potency. These isoforms are known to be drivers of fibrosis and tumor immune resistance. In contrast, TGF-beta 2 is a positive regulator of hematopoiesis and normal cardiac function, and blockade of TGF-beta 2 is therefore undesirable. The ability of AVID200 to selectively target TGF-beta 1 and -beta 3 positions it to be an effective and well-tolerated therapeutic in fibrotic diseases and immuno-oncology.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the transaction. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, any delay or inability of Bristol Myers Squibb to realize the expected benefits of the transaction. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

