Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYZB). With the completion of the acquisition, RayzeBio shares have ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Market and RayzeBio is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

“We are excited to complete this transaction, which adds radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPTs), one of the fastest-growing new modalities for treating patients with solid tumors,” said Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “By strengthening and further diversifying our oncology pipeline beyond I-O, we will unlock exciting opportunities that support BMS’s growth in the back half of the decade and beyond. RayzeBio is a pioneer in the application of this novel modality, and we look forward to working with their talented team to accelerate their preclinical and clinical programs for the benefit of patients around the world.”

This transaction brings a promising pipeline of RPTs to Bristol Myers Squibb, including RayzeBio’s lead program RYZ101 (225Ac-DOTATATE), which targets somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2), over-expressed in GEP-NETs and extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). A Phase 3 clinical trial is currently enrolling patients to evaluate RYZ101 in patients with SSTR-positive GEP-NETs who have previously been treated with lutetium-177 based somatostatin therapies. RayzeBio previously reported the interim results of the Phase 1b portion of the ACTION-1 clinical trial, suggesting encouraging efficacy and tolerability. A Phase 1b clinical trial is also currently enrolling patients to evaluate RYZ101 as a first-line treatment of ES-SCLC in combination with standard-of-care therapy. The platform has the potential to be a significant IND engine to generate a number of candidates and comes with a state-of-the-art RPT manufacturing facility, which is expected to begin operating in the first half of 2024.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s previously announced tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio common stock for a purchase price of $62.50 per share in cash, or approximately $4.1 billion, expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on February 22, 2024. Approximately 53,052,499 shares of RayzeBio common stock were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 86% of RayzeBio’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock. In accordance with the terms of the tender offer, all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn have been accepted for payment and Bristol Myers Squibb expects to promptly pay for all such shares.

Following completion of the tender offer, Bristol Myers Squibb completed the acquisition of RayzeBio through the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Rudolph Merger Sub Inc. with and into RayzeBio, without a vote of RayzeBio’s stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. As a result of the merger, each share of common stock of RayzeBio issued and outstanding and not tendered in the tender offer was converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to $62.50, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, the same price offered in the tender offer.

Advisors

BofA Securities, Inc., is serving as financial advisor to Bristol Myers Squibb, and Covington & Burling LLP is serving as legal counsel. Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to RayzeBio, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking-Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” regarding, among other things, the acquisition of RayzeBio by Bristol Myers Squibb. These statements may be identified by the fact they use words such as “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, and such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations because of numerous risks and uncertainties including with respect to (i) the risk that the expected benefits or synergies of the acquisition will not be realized, including with respect to RayzeBio’s pipeline of RPTs, (ii) risks associated with legal proceedings instituted related to the merger agreement, and (iii) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and competitors to the consummation of the transaction and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the consummation of the transaction. Forward-looking statements in this communication should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents that may be filed by Bristol Myers Squibb from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bristol Myers Squibb does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements made in this communication relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made.

